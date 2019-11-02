Kim Kardashian Is Highly Supportive Of Kanye West, Reportedly Doesn’t Try Silencing His Controversial Comments

Sources say Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn't lecture her husband Kanye West about his controversial comments.

Kanye West just released his highly anticipated new album, Jesus Is King, which features 11 songs and has been characterized as gospel rap. The album is focused on West’s Christian faith but also touches upon other topics such as family, his career, and politics. He even makes a few shocking statements about President Donald Trump. While West’s known for being controversial, his wife Kim Kardashian doesn’t give him a hard time about it, according to People magazine.

In the past, West has made many bizarre public comments and has gotten into quite a few feuds with other celebrities. He’s also been known to go on long, confusing Twitter rants and then later delete his account. While Kardashian may wish that her husband would learn to hold his tongue, she doesn’t lecture him about his comments, inside sources say. Rather, she likes how passionate he is about things.

“Kim always was and continues to be supportive of Kanye. But there are definitely subjects that she wishes that he wasn’t so opinionated about. She is also aware that when you’re a passionate person, sometimes during interviews you say more than you originally wanted to. This is why she never lectures him about comments. She likes that Kanye is truthful and speaks his mind.”

The source went on to say that Kardashian is very happy within her marriage and is glad that their bond is so strong. The pair married in Paris in 2014, and she is currently the only one among her sisters who is married.

“Kanye has changed a lot since they have been together. But so has Kim. She is very grateful that they have managed to stay together for this long. She loves her family with Kanye,” the source said.

Loading...

Kardashian showed her support for her husband by posting promotional photos on social media ahead of the release of Jesus Is King. She is also frequently in attendance at his now infamous Sunday service performances, where he leads crowds in worship through song. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the pair see eye-to-eye on everything. At times, they have to come together in compromise, particularly when raising their four kids — 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago, and 5-month-old Psalm.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian opened up in a recent interview about a disagreement she and Kanye have had regarding whether or not North should wear makeup. She was eventually convinced by her husband that North should wait until she is a teenager before she can start using these kinds of products.