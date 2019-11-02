‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Shocking Questions & A Tragic Death

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 4 reveals that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be twice surprised, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will be pushed to her limit, and somebody will die.

Monday, November 4 – Liam Discovers Steffy’s Secret

Liam will be shocked to discover that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been keeping a secret from all of them. Liam will reel with the news that Steffy has started to date again, per The Inquisitr.

Hope will find herself in a tight spot when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) demands an answer. In exchange for his son, Thomas wants Hope to have sex with him.

Tuesday, November 5 – Bill has A New Proposal

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will kiss Thomas, according to Highlight Hollywood. Thomas previously told her that she was his muse and promised her a job if she cooperates with him. Obviously, Zoe wants to keep Thomas’ attention and will try to put the moves on him.

Bill Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have a new offer for Liam. Dollar Bill will ask Liam to come back to Spencer Publications and back to the family. After the media mogul and his son’s seemingly insurmountable rift, Bill will take the first step in making Liam a part of the Spencer clan again.

What do you think Hope will do? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/UA9ZoX6QkU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2019

Wednesday, November 6 – Thomas & Douglas Plan Some Romance

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers state that Hope will arrive at Forrester Creations on a mission. She will bring along the adoption papers so that she can persuade Thomas to sign them. But the soap opera spoilers hint that she will be shocked when she finds that Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) have set up a romantic scene at the office.

Thomas will tell Steffy that Hope promised him that he won’t need to sign away his parental rights if he allows her to adopt Douglas. Steffy will try to reason with Thomas and tell him that he doesn’t need to share custody with Hope.

Thursday, November 7 – Thomas Pressures Hope

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will open up to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). He will tell her how he really feels about Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), his family, and her.

Loading...

Thomas will put pressure on Hope to give him what he wants in order for him to sign the adoption papers.

Friday, November 8 – A Tragic Accident Leads To Death

Brooke and Ridge will have a dramatic fight about Douglas. Brooke still believes that Hope should become Douglas’s legal mother, while Ridge doesn’t see why his son needs to sign any adoption papers.

While Hope visits Thomas at Forrester Creations, things will go from bad to worse. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that a tragic accident will lead to someone’s death, per She Knows Soaps.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.