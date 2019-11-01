Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts GOP, Says They Think A ‘Fancy Last Name’ Is A ‘Personal Accomplishment’

Conservative media personality Tomi Lahren wore an 'AOC' Halloween costume and in a tweet pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez was a former bartender.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted members of the Republican Party on Friday in a tweet that seemed to imply that members of the GOP were out of touch with the struggles of working-class people.

“Being a working person in Congress makes me better at my job,” the congresswoman, who is often referred to by her initials ‘AOC,’ said Friday. “I can’t tell you how many members don’t know what it’s like to be uninsured, or have to choose between rent and a prescription. GOP seem to think that being born with a fancy last name is a personal accomplishment.”

Her tweet came in response to one sent by a Twitter user who came to her defense after conservative media personality and FOX News contributor Tomi Lahren shared her Halloween costume Thursday. Lahren had dressed as the New York Democrat.

“The fact that so many republicans LOVE to refer to @AOC as ‘former bartender’ as an insult is them straight up telling you they hate the working class,” Twitter user Brad Walsh said in the tweet that would draw a response from Ocasio-Cortez. “If you work in service or retail, republicans think you are a joke, a pity, a costume.”

In the post that started the interaction, Lahren was decked out in a long black wig, a pair of black glasses, and bright pink lipstick. She was also holding onto a folder labeled “Green New Deal” and a copy of The Communist Manifesto, and called Ocasio-Cortez “freedom-hating” and noted that she was formerly a bartender before serving in Congress.

I decided to dress up as the person who scares me most. The Democratic Dimwit Darling, socialist-loving, freedom-hating, former bartender herself @AOC pic.twitter.com/PAEK8LkfvI — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 31, 2019

Several people under Lahren’s tweet seemed to find it noteworthy that Lahren had seemingly taken issue with the fact that Ocasio-Cortez had worked in a bar.

“What exactly is wrong with being a bartender?” one user wondered.

Loading...

Another user said that her calling it to attention showed what kind of person she had become.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Lahren has previously been critical of Ocasio-Cortez. Last month, Lahren tore into Ocasio-Cortez following her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for president. Lahren claimed that the New York lawmaker should be more concerned about her re-election next year, claiming that it was going to be more difficult than she might be expecting.

Ocasio-Cortez has been open about her service industry work prior to gaining her Congressional seat in 2018, as digital food publication Eater noted earlier this year. Her former occupation has been lobbed as a weapon against her by her opponents, who have attempted to portray her as unqualified to hold her seat in the House due to her previous work in the service industry.

Eater also noted it had been used by her supporters in a manner to marvel at her rise to political power. However, Eater claimed both instances were problematic in that they are part of a pattern of demeaning treatment and rhetoric toward service workers, like bartenders and servers.