Demi Moore’s Daughters Emotional Response To Her Sobriety Slip On ‘Red Table’ Talk: ‘A Monster Came’

Demi Moore‘s daughters talked about their mother’s sobriety slip on new Red Table Talk, where they spoke about their mother’s drinking as if “a monster came.”

The Facebook Watch show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones hosted Demi and her daughters, Rumer and Tallulah Willis. The women sat down and revealed some deeply personal moments regarding Demi’s struggle with alcoholism and how they dealt with it as a family.

The actress wrote about her sobriety slip in her new book, Inside Out, but this was the first time her daughters spoke openly about that dark period in their family’s lives.

Pinkett Smith asked Tallulah what she felt scared about when Moore had a relapse. Her response was heartbreaking.

People Magazine reported Tallulah stated when she knew her mom had been drinking. “It’s like the sun went down and like, a monster came. I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

Her sister Rumer, who competed on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars and won a mirrorball trophy alongside pro-Val Chmerkovskiy remarked, “it was jarring.”

People Magazine also reported that the family was estranged for three years while Demi struggled after the breakup of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. Demi revealed she prioritized her new, younger husband over her kids with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Demi detailed her spiral back into addiction in her memoir, blaming herself for losing a pregnancy because of her drinking and the collapse of her relationship with Kutcher, with whom she was married from 2005 to 2013.

Page Six reported that Demi first relapsed back into drinking while out on a vacation with her husband after 20 years of sobriety.

The gossip site reported that Demi claimed Ashton didn’t believe that alcoholism was a real thing, that drinking was all about moderation. It was that night that Demi decided that she wanted to be a person that could have a glass of wine with their dinner or have fun at a party without relapsing she said in the book.

The actress shot to fame on the soap General Hospital and soon became a part of the infamous Brat Pack of Hollywood in the 1980s that included Demi, Rob Lowe, and Emilio Estevez to name a few of the popular young actors of that decade.

Demi Moore’s latest film is called Corporate Animals where she plays arrogant Incredible Edibles CEO Lucy.