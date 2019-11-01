NBA Rumors: After Stephen Curry’s Injury, Warriors May Consider Trading Draymond Green, Per ‘SB Nation’

The Golden State Warriors‘ dilemma continues in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Warriors entered their Wednesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns as the favorite to win. However, aside from suffering a 121-110 defeat against the Suns, the Warriors also lost their best player, Stephen Curry, to a hand injury.

With Curry expected to be on the sideline for a long period of time, some people are wondering if the Warriors will still consider taking the challenging path to reclaiming the NBA championship or finally decide to go on a different route. A trade involving Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson may currently be off the table, but the same thing may not apply to the other member of their championship core — Draymond Green. According to Tom Ziller of SB Nation, the Warriors may consider trading Green for a combination of players and future draft picks if they take the path to “reformation.”

“The Warriors consider themselves smarter than other franchises. Trading Green for younger talent or draft picks or some combination thereof would be the cold, unsentimental thing to do if this season is lost and the Warriors want to position themselves to compete for titles in the future. Would it actually be smart? Green is really, really good. But he seems to have lost some of his verve as the state of the Warriors shifts. If the rest of the team is so bad on defense that Green can’t save it, what’s the usefulness?”

The Warriors won’t be able to trade Green anytime soon since he just signed a massive contract extension this summer. However, moving him during the 2019-20 NBA campaign is still a huge possibility as he will be eligible to be traded on February 2, 2020, which is four days before this season’s trade deadline. As it stands, the Warriors could potentially get a good return once they make him available on the trade market.

Several NBA teams who are in dire need of an additional star power to contend for a title are expected to express interest in acquiring Green before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Though his stats were down last season, Green remains one of the best defenders in the league. Aside from his ability to excel on the defensive end of the floor, Green is also a great rebounder, playmaker, and a threat from beyond the arc. In the first four games he played in the 2019-20 NBA season, Green has averaged 10.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from the three-point range.

As of now, the Warriors haven’t shown any sign that they are planning to trade Draymond Green before the trade deadline. However, if they continue to struggle in the 2019-20 season, expect rumors surrounding Green and the Warriors to heat up.