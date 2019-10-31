Demi Burnett & Kristian Haggerty Split, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Confirms Engagement Has Ended

After weeks of rumors and speculation, confirmation of another Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 split has emerged. Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty got engaged during the BIP finale in September, but now it has been revealed that the two have ended their relationship.

Not only did Demi propose to Kristian during the Bachelor in Paradise finale, but Haggerty then turned the tables on Burnett and proposed back to her during the pre-taped reunion show. There were some happy social media posts in mid-September showing the two together, but they have seemed quite separate since then.

Demi denied a split from Kristian not long ago. During an event in New York City, Burnett said that she and Haggerty were fine and that their relationship was normal, steady, and private.

On Thursday, both Demi and Kristian shared photos via their respective Instagram pages to confirm what many Bachelor in Paradise viewers already suspected: they have split. It looks as if Burnett’s post came first, with Haggerty’s going live on her page about 10 minutes later.

While this coordinated announcement reveals that the Bachelor in Paradise couple has ended their engagement, it doesn’t confirm much else. Demi and Kristian shared identical captions in their Instagram posts, and both shared black-and-white photos from better times in their relationship. They don’t mention how long ago they broke things off.

It also appears that both Bachelor in Paradise stars closed the comments sections of their announcement posts.

Despite Demi’s recent denial, Bachelor in Paradise fans had come to strongly suspect that these two were no longer an item. That speculation ramped up just days ago when, as Cosmopolitan detailed, Burnett posted a sultry snapshot on her social media page.

Some eagle-eyed Bachelor fans spotted a since-deleted snarky comment from Haggerty’s sister. The comment was such that it raised eyebrows and suggested that Kristian’s sister was not exactly a fan of Demi’s these days.

The confirmation of Demi and Kristian’s split comes just a day after another Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed that their relationship had also ended. Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones did not leave BIP engaged, or even still dating.

Adams and Jones reunited off-screen, and until recently had been telling fans they were still together. Now, Tayshia and JP admit they’ve gone their separate ways, too.

That means that there are still two engaged couples remaining from Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton are still together, as are Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. There has been social media buzz about both couples perhaps navigating some rocky times right now, but for the moment, both engagements appear to remain in place.

Will either Demi Burnett or Kristian Haggerty pop up again next summer on Bachelor in Paradise to try looking for love again? Is there any chance the two could reunite?

Demi and Kristian’s relationship did shake things up on BIP, but it doesn’t look as if fans will be too surprised to hear they’ve officially broken off their engagement.