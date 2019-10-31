Ivanka Trump Evokes Thomas Jefferson To Defend Her Dad And Twitter Strongly Disagrees With Her

Ivanka Trump is evoking the words of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson in defense of her dad, and Twitter isn’t having it.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to post a quote from America’s third president about facing persecution from enemies. Taking a passage from a letter to Jefferson’s daughter, Martha, that reflects on his time in Washington, D.C., Ivanka quoted the president’s memory of being “surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.”

In case the reference wasn’t clear enough to her Twitter followers, Ivanka added, “Some things never change, dad!”

Ivanka’s tweet came just as the House of Representatives was voting to approve the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, shifting the fast-moving impeachment probe to a new phase that will give the American public a chance to see the evidence that has been collected. The vote authorized the start of public hearings and lays the groundwork for the Judiciary Committee to move forward. The measure passed by a vote of 232 to 196.

Ivanka Trump’s tweet attracted some viral attention from plenty of critics who did not believe that Donald Trump should garner any kind of comparison to one of America’s Founding Fathers.

Daddy daddy daddy…time to cut the cord Ivanka, and do things on your own merit. Also time to open your eyes – daddy is corrupt to the bones. Oops, you know that…you're the same. — Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) October 31, 2019

So, Ivanka, couple things:

a.) Jefferson worked his whole life to ensure the president was not above the law

b.) Jefferson was the first top official to call for the impeachment of a president (Washington) for being too close a foreign nation (when he approved the Jay Treaty). — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 31, 2019

Your family is a crime syndicate running our government. Hopefully all of you end up in prison where you belong. — Amy Siskind ????️‍???? (@Amy_Siskind) October 31, 2019

Others noted that America’s Founding Fathers seemed to put specific measures in place to prevent any president from acting the way Trump has been acting. This includes the creation of the impeachment process that Trump now faces.

George Washington warned us of the Trumps: "Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence…the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government." — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 31, 2019

Ivanka Trump was one of a number of close allies to Donald Trump speaking out against the impeachment vote on Thursday. As The Hill noted, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham put out a statement claiming that Democrats have an “unhinged obsession” with impeachment, and Donald Trump himself took to Twitter to call it the “Greatest Witch Hunt” in America’s history. Ivanka herself rarely joined in on her father’s attacks of political unfairness, and had remained mostly quiet about the impeachment proceedings to date.

Republicans, who had been claiming that Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry have shut them out of the process, calling for a formal vote to launch the impeachment proceedings and saying that meetings should not take place in secret. However, no Republicans voted in favor of Thursday’s measure that formally launched the probe and set the rules for public hearings.