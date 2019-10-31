Curvy Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Abs In Reveling Sports Bra For Hot New Update

Ashley Alexiss has been on a roll lately, and her most recent Instagram update is no exception. On Wednesday, October 30, the curvy Sports Illustratedswimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunts her famous curves in a revealing workout set that highlights her figure.

The photo sees that model outdoors on what looks to be a balcony or wooden porch as she rocks a lime green sports bra with details in black. The bra features thick, adjustable straps that go over her shoulders, while also boasting a high neckline that pushes against Alexiss’ chest, offering quite a bit of coverage and support. The sports bra has a zip-up front that allows the wearer to adjust how much or how little to show.

As Alexiss indicated via her caption, her post is actually an ad for SHEFIT Apparel. Alexiss told her Instagram fans that they get 10 percent off any purchase if they enter her special code.

Alexiss teamed her bra with a pair of black shorts that sit below her navel area, exposing her bellybutton and its dangling piercing. Her shorts sit low on her frame, leaving her abs fully on display.

In the photo, Alexiss is leaning back against something as she shoots a killer gaze at the camera with her lips pursed, in a way that is fierce and confident. She is wearing her ombre hair pulled up in a perfect top knot. Alexiss’ makeup was kept pretty simple, with a thick layer of black eyeliner and mascara that gives her gaze extra depth while bringing out the blue of her irises. A touch of blush on her cheeks help to accentuate the structure of her face.

Since going live, the post — which Alexiss shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered 35,600 likes in just a few hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 240 comments to the photo, proving to be a success already.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the curvy model used the opportunity to rave about her killer physique, while dotting the comments section with compliments and emoji.

Loading...

“You look money!” one user wrote, adding a string of flexed bicep emoji to illustrated the comment.

“Dream girl,” said another fan, trailing the words with a hugging smiley and a heart kiss emoji.

“Looks good on you gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.