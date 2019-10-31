Billie Eilish Talks The Pressure Of Touring That Made Her Want To Quit Music

Billie Eilish has opened up about wanting to quit music after having a rough time touring around the world.

The “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” songstress has been touring her debut album since April and is scheduled to be on the road until late next year.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, Eilish told Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong that she hated performing all the time and considered never doing it again. However, she admits that the current tour she is on is the first tour she’s ever enjoyed.

“[My next album] haunts me,” she said.

“There was a period where I was like, ‘Do I even enjoy music?’ It just felt like so much touring,” the “You Should See Me in a Crown” hitmaker continued.

Eilish insists that the shows themselves are the best part of touring but being away from home is the hard part.

“Being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back, everyone’s kind of moved on from you,” she explained.

When Eilish asked Armstrong whether he enjoyed touring and the success at the peak of his career, he too admitted he didn’t all the time.

“Not all the time. I was sort of lost at sea. There’s extreme highs, and you’re playing to a new audience really excited to hear you. But I think what was really important to me was being real,” the “Kill The DJ” rocker expressed.

Green Day’s 1994 album, Dookie, went on to sell over 10 million copies and remains a classic.

Billie Joe mentioned that their follow-up album, Insomniac, was a really dark record and that he was pretty numb about everything around that time.

In March, Eilish released her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which became an instant worldwide success. The “When The Party’s Over” singer became the first artist born this millennium to top the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. She gradually built up a fanbase after she dropped her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me.

Next year, her tour will go across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Inquisitr previously reported her brother, Finneas O’Connell, talking about making her second studio album. He revealed that the duo has been coming up with ideas while being on the road and that he found real success when making music that way.

Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish have graced the cover of the digital issue of Rolling Stone Magazine which is available online now.