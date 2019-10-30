New Poll Shows Joe Biden Losing Strength In Hypothetical Match-Up Against President Trump

The survey also showed Biden losing a significant share of independent voters to Trump.

Though former Vice President Joe Biden has consistently maintained a lead in hypothetical match-ups with President Donald Trump for the 2020 election, a new poll Wednesday revealed that his lead over the president has noticeably shrunk.

According to Morning Consult, a Morning Consult-Politico poll revealed that Biden’s lead against the president fell to five points, in contrast to June’s iteration of the poll, which showed Biden ahead by an 11-point lead.

The new poll seemingly reveals some level of renewed support for Trump in several important demographics, even amid his ongoing impeachment investigation and recent controversy surrounding his pullout of U.S. troops from Syria.

Biden’s support from independent voters took a turn for the worse. The previous poll gave him an 11-point lead in that group; however, in Wednesday’s poll, that number plummeted to a mere one-point lead. The poll was conducted between October 25-28 among 1,997 voters and has a two-point plus or minus margin of error.

The president managed to make important gains in several voting demographics that he’s previously been weaker and far behind Biden in, including young and women voters. Wednesday’s poll revealed that Trump has reduced the gap with women voters to 11 points behind Biden, from a 20-point gap in the same poll from June.

As far as the president’s success with voters in the 18-29 group, he’s still significantly trailing Biden by 14 percent; however, that lead has been cut in half, as Trump was 28 percent behind Biden in the June version of the survey.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

While Biden is still considered the front-runner according to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Sen. Elizabeth Warren isn’t far behind, having scored victories in a number of recent state and national polls against him. However, she wasn’t able to overcome the president in the latest Morning Consult-Politico poll, which showed that she remains one point behind the president in a hypothetical match-up.

Loading...

Support for Sen. Bernie Sanders also fell in the latest poll, down to two points ahead of Trump compared to last month’s eight-point lead. Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top five Democratic candidates in the hypothetical match-up, but both fell short of beating the president’s number.

Biden’s numbers against Trump may have fallen, but he still maintains an impressive lead against his Democratic opponents in key early-voting states according to another recent Morning Consult-Politico poll, as reported by The Inquisitr.

That poll gave Biden a double-digit edge in Iowa, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Nevada, with 29 percent support from voters. Nationally, Biden scored even higher marks, garnering 32 percent support from voters.