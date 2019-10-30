Tamron Hall Spills Surprising Details Of Her Relationship With Prince On Her Talk Show

Tamron Hall spilled details regarding her long relationship with musician, singer and songwriter Prince on her eponymous talk show, where she revealed surprising details alongside the author of a new book on the legendary musical talent.

Tamron spoke with Dan Piepenbring, who co-wrote Prince’s new memoir The Beautiful Ones.

It was then that the newswoman turned talk show host revealed that she and Prince would talk every morning about their outfits. She would tell him what she was wearing that day and he would ask at times for selfies of her clothing choices. This turned into a wild result for Tamron, when Prince used her selfie for the cover of his 2015 single, “If Eye Could Get Ur Attention.”

“I sent him a selfie one day, and he then stole my selfie and used it as the cover for his single,” the former Today host explained as reported by People Magazine.

“I woke up the next morning, and people were like, ‘You’re all over the internet. You’re on the cover of Prince’s song ‘If Eye Could Get Ur Attention.'”

She then explained to the co-author of the book, “Well he did, or I got his! But we had been very close many years by then. And he wrote me an email in relation [to the selfie], ’cause I called him, I said, what are you doing?”

The talk show host remarked that the photo she sent Prince was not from a Twitter account or any other social media accounts. It was a photo she took in her own home and shared with the singer, a personal exchange between the two of them.

Tamron also revealed that she has thousands of emails from the late singer, and said she will never share them.

Prince changed the course of popular music through the fusion of funk, rock, pop and soul genres, creating his own style that would prove to be so popular with fans throughout the world, he would eventually sell over 100 million records worldwide, making Prince one of the best-selling music artists of all time

Prince Rogers Nelson died at his Paisley Park home at the age of 57 on April 21, 2016, in Chanhassen, Minnesota, killed by an accidental overdose of fentanyl, according to Minnesota health officials as reported by NBC News.

"Like a bird without a song". I've lost one of my best friends today. I know he would have advice right now, Prince I'm listening as always. — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) April 21, 2016

The Inquisitr recently reported that Tamron posted a sweet photo of her son Moses where the adorable infant was seen wearing a checkered shirt and tan pants while seated in what appeared to be an infant carrier.

The television host, who welcomed her child on April 24 of this year, has called motherhood “a joy” in remarks made on social media. She is married to music manager Steven Greener.

The Tamron Hall Show airs mornings at 10 a.m. EST on ABC.