Jade Cline Issues Statement Following ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Drama, Reveals What Kailyn Lowry Told Her

Over the weekend, the casts of both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant were in New York City to film their reunion specials. However, things didn’t go smoothly as a fight nearly broke out between some cast members. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the drama allegedly started after the cast members of Young and Pregnant were asked a question about Jade Cline (who initially appeared on the show) being added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. Now, Jade Cline is speaking out to Champion Daily and giving a statement about the reunion, explaining that everything “spiraled out of control.”

Ashley Jones reportedly claimed that she was asked to be on Teen Mom 2 before Jade was asked, but she allegedly turned down the offer. According to Jade, that may not be true and that may be why Ashley doesn’t like her.

“It was verified through all the executives that no one offered Ashley anything and I guess that sh*t hurt her feelings,” Jade said.

The spot on Teen Mom 2 opened up earlier this year after MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans. At the time, it was unclear who MTV would add to the cast, but they ended up picking Jade to take Jenelle’s spot.

Jade explained that after she left the stage, Ashley allegedly tried to say Jade said things about the other cast members.

She also explained that she never took off her shoes and that no one tried to jump Ashley at the reunion. The drama between Kayla and Ashley started after Jade left the stage. Reportedly, the issue between Kayla and Ashley didn’t even have anything to do with Jade, but rather that Ashley allegedly said something about Kayla’s kids.

Jade revealed that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry actually discouraged her from fighting on stage.

“I was only on stage for a few minutes. All the BS popped off and Kail (Lowry) was like, ‘Jade come on, don’t fight on camera.'”

Following the reunion taping, Kail took to Twitter to sound off about the drama at the reunion. However, she didn’t go into any detail about what happened, saying only she was “dragged into” something that didn’t involve her. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also revealed that she wouldn’t be attending anymore reunion tapings.

Jade explained that viewers are in for a shock when they watch the reunion.

She wrapped up things by saying, “All the energy and anger and hate from Ashley just came from nowhere. Think her pride was just hurt that she wasn’t the one who was chosen to move to Teen Mom 2. She’s very bothered by the fact I’m on it.”

It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant reunion specials will air. For now, fans can tune in to MTV on Tuesday nights to catch up with all-new episodes of both shows.