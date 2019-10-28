Gretchen Rossi Talks Returning To ‘RHOC,’ Admits The Cast Has Gotten ‘Pretty Bad’

Would she go back after spending several years off-camera?

Would Gretchen Rossi rejoin the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for a future season of the series?

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the Victoria’s Voice Gala at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on October 25, Rossi said that while she could certainly be lured back if the money was right, she believes a return to the Bravo TV reality show would be a “step backwards.”

“Here’s the thing I always say, never say never, because watch if they come next year and go, ‘We’ll give you $5 million,’ then sure,” Rossi explained.

Rossi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the series’ fourth season in 2008. Then, after staging an over-the-top, on-camera proposal to her now-fiance, Slade Smiley, on Season 8, she parted ways with the network. At the same time, both Alexis Bellino and Lydia McLaughlin left the show, but Bellino made a guest appearance on Season 14 and McLaughlin returned to her full-time position for the 12th season of the series.

As fans will recall, Smiley was engaged to Jo De La Rosa when the series first launched and appeared alongside her early on. Then, he began dating Lauri Waring, who is now Lauri Peterson, and appeared alongside her on the show as well.

In July, years after leaving the cast, Rossi and Smiley welcomed their first child, daughter Skylar Gray. Ever since, they’ve been keeping fans in the loop with her growth on their Instagram pages and on their Instagram stories.

In addition to feeling as though returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County would be a step backward, Rossi told Hollywood Life that she wasn’t impressed by the series’ current cast, which includes her former on-screen nemesis, Tamra Judge, and described the women as “pretty bad.”

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rossi slammed Judge as a “bully” during an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the end of last month and suggested her behavior was completely irrational and prompted by money.

“Tamra has always been a bully, and she will always be a bully, and she does what she needs to do to keep her paycheck. And you know what? She’s a one-trick pony, and she doesn’t care what she says or does or who she hurts or who she harms,” Rossi explained.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.