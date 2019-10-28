Donald Trump Attacks Jussie Smollett And Chicago: ‘Afghanistan Is A Safe Place By Comparison’

Donald Trump appeared in Chicago on Monday to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference, where he attacked Jussie Smollet and the city of Chicago. The president said that the city was a worse place to live than Afghanistan, and criticized the Empire actor for beating up “himself” and blaming it on Trump supporters.

According to Mediaite, Trump was speaking in Chicago when he went after the city’s head of police, Eddie Johnson, who didn’t attend the police conference, saying that the event “doesn’t line up with our city’s core values, along with my personal values.”

While talking about Johnson’s decision not to attend, he said that the police chief insulted him.

“He said the values of the people of Chicago are more important than anything President Trump would have to say,” Trump said. “That’s very insulting statement after all I’ve done for the police. I’ve done more than any other president has ever done for the police.”

After he was done talking about Johnson, he attacked the city itself, saying it was “embarrassing” to the United States.

“All over the world they’re talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison. It’s true. Police officers of Chicago are entitled to a police superintendent who has their backs and knows what he is doing,” he said.

Trump then turned his critical eye to Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging an attack in which he claims he was beaten up and had a noose placed around his neck by men who were wearing red Make America Great Again hats. He claimed that the men poured a chemical that smelled like bleach on him while shouting racist and homophobic slurs at him.

Later, the Chicago police accused Smollett of staging the crime, though the case was tossed out of court.

Trump said that Smollett had himself attacked and blamed it on MAGA supporters. He called the situation a “scam.”

President Donald Trump on Jussie Smollett while talking to a room full of police Chiefs from around the country at conference being held in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/QNTc9omywe — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 28, 2019

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the president will go on to raise $4 million at a fundraising lunch in the city. About 250 guests are expected to attend the fundraiser, and all funds will go to the Trump Victory Fund. The highest table costs $100,000. Protesters will likely appear across from the event.

Trump was greeted by another group of unhappy citizens on Sunday night after appearing at Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park. There, he was booed by baseball fans who chanted “lock him up.”