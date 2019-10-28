‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Wasn’t Surprised By News Of Meghan King Edmonds’ Divorce And Jim’s Rumored Affair

What did she say on Instagram?

Kelly Dodd wasn’t surprised by news of Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds’ divorce, or the news of his alleged affair with their nanny.

According to an October 27 report from Us Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member reacted to the news in the comments section of an Instagram post about a podcast from “Two Judgey Girls.”

“I said it and called it at the reunion,” Dodd wrote. “After she was calling me out for having an affair. funny how these housewives like to pass judgment. they need to clean their own houses.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Dodd mentioned rumors claiming Jim had cheated on his wife during the 12th season of the show in 2017. Then, in June, when news was shared regarding his text message affair involving another woman, she said on Instagram that the betrayal was “old news” and told her fans and followers that she didn’t understand why it was being brought up months after it actually happened. Dodd then pointed out that Jim has a history of cheating and noted that, as an athlete, the chances of him being faithful were “very slim.”

After Jim filed for divorce from Meghan last week, she took to Instagram to suggest he cheated on her with their nanny. A short time later, he denied the claim to Us Weekly, telling the outlet her statements were “dangerous” and “irresponsible,” and slamming her for acting out of “insecurity.” He then took to Instagram where he spoke about a “narcissist” before deleting his post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim shared a quote about a “narcissist” on his Instagram stories on Saturday. This was shortly after filing for divorce from Meghan, the day after they celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

“No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose losing control of someone else’s mind,” his message read.

Meghan married her soon-to-be ex-husband in 2014 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Aspen, in 2016 after undergoing in-vitro fertilization. Then, after going through the process again, the couple welcomed twin boys Hayes and Hart in 2018.

Despite her split, Edmonds has been doing her best to stay positive and focused on her kids. Over the weekend, after attending a Halloween party with friends, she took her children to a pumpkin patch.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.