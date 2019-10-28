‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Jack And Kyle Clash

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of October 28 brings a week full of surprises in Genoa City. The Abbotts find a new member of their family, while Phyllis gets an unusual proposal. Plus, Halloween haunts the dreams of many residents.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) get a reminder of why it’s a bad idea to dig into the past, according to SheKnows Soaps. They find an adoption decree and realize that Dina (Marla Adams) had a baby boy, which means that they have a half-brother out there somewhere.

The Abbotts have a visitor, Dina’s old friend Doris (Mary-Margaret Lewis). The Inquisitr previously reported that Doris is the one who spills the beans about Dina’s one night stand with Stuart Brooks, and that gave Traci and Jack an inkling that Dina may have had a baby in Europe.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) interacts with a Genoa City councilwoman named Tammy (Gillian White). She insists that Nick consider running for city council since he could do so much good for the people in town. Even Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) throws her support behind Nick, and his mother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has a background in politics, so she’ll surely have something to say about it.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) thinks over a very tempting offer that she receives from Adam (Mark Grossman). He offers her some big bucks, but there is one stipulation — Phyllis must go away and never come back. That sounds like it could be a dealbreaker, despite Phyllis’s challenging year.

Later, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are not on the same page. At Jabot, Kyle doesn’t appreciate how Billy (Jason Thompson) treats him at the family business, but Jack is caught up in the details of his new half-sibling. As soon as Kyle realizes that the new relative has the same last name as his friend, Theo (Tyler Johnson), he will not be happy.

When Halloween rolls around, it haunts the dreams of Genoa City residents. Phyllis dreams of being in control at Newman Enterprises, but it takes on a nightmarish turn.

At the same time, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) assumes a dangerous persona with Sharon’s (Sharon Case) help. The two harken back to the ’40s film noir era when they work to solve a whodunnit for the ages.

Although she usually thrives with attention, in her Halloween dream, Abby (Melissa Ordway) becomes the center of unwanted attention. Meanwhile, Nick’s vision of a glorious life without Adam becomes a nightmare.

Finally, Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) experience a time warp in the form of a 1980s romantic comedy-themed scene as Halloween comes to a close in Genoa City.

By the end of the week, Nikki makes a difficult decision, and Chelsea is forced to revisit a painful piece of her past when Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) arrives in town.