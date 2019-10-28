Kim Kardashian’s Pal Jonathan Cheban Legally Changed His Name To Foodgod

Jonathan Cheban's legal name is now Foodgod.

Kim Kardashian has been best friends with blogger, entrepreneur and former publicist Jonathan Cheban for years. He’s been by her side throughout the many seasons of her family’s reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians and some of its spinoff shows. Cheban has made a name for himself as a food blogger under the handle @foodgod. He clearly takes the job pretty seriously because he just legally changed his name to none other than Foodgod, according to Heavy.

Back in August, Cheban decided he wanted to make the name change so he filed the official paperwork to do so in the state of Florida, where he spends the majority of his time. The name was ultimately approved and the blogger’s official and formal title is now Foodgod unless he decides to change it back in the future. It’s not immediately clear whether the television personality will expect his friends and family to casually refer to him using this title or if the name change was more for publicity than it was a name he actually wants to be called. Either way, his followers are getting a kick out of it.

Cheban boasts 3.4 million subscribers on Instagram, where he does the majority of his food blogging. He essentially travels around the world, sampling a variety of foreign, outrageous, or simply drool-inducing cuisine that is bound to make viewers hungry. Among his more recent food posts is a ginormous, overflowing sub sandwich from Jersey Mikes, decadent hot chocolate all the way from England, and a giant glass canister of banana pudding.

The blogger confirmed his recent name change on his Instagram page on Sunday by posting a screenshot of an article by TMZ about his new title.

“It’s OFFICIAL!! Link in bio,” he wrote in the caption.

His followers had a lot of questions.

“So now everyone should refer to you as Foodgod? Or are friends and family exempted?,” one person wrote.

But others seemed to be going with it.

“Congrats with an abundance of caviar,” one person wrote, alluding to the blogger’s love of exquisite cuisine.

Recently, Cheban made startling accusations against supermodel Christie Brinkley who was injured before she was expected to appear on Dancing with the Stars and had her daughter dance in her place. Some were skeptical about her injury, including Cheban.

“Christie Brinkley got out of the car in front of us, she’s stunning. There was no cast. I think Wendy Williams was right. I mean, Christie’s beautiful like a flower, but it could have been fake. I don’t know. How do you break your arm and not have a cast the next day at all?,” he asked.