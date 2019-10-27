Justin Bieber Reportedly Knew That Selena Gomez Might Discuss Their Breakup When She Returned To Music

Justin Bieber is reportedly happy for his ex Selena Gomez as she returns to her music career, even if the songs are about their past relationship.

Hollywood Life reports that Bieber wasn’t phased by Gomez’s new songs. The songstress debuted two songs, “Look At Her Now” and “Lose You To Love Me,” making the tunes her first step into music in 2019. Many fans of Gomez and Bieber suspected that her songs were about her relationship and eventual breakup with Bieber. Both songs reportedly give vivid references of the couple’s time together, which lasted from 2010-2018.

A source revealed to the outlet that Bieber, while he had a feeling that Gomez would discuss their relationship through her music, he isn’t upset by how she decided to express her take on the relationship. The “Sorry” singer is in a new season in his life, and is focused on that more than on his past.

“Justin was prepared for Selena to write about him, he pretty much knew it was coming because as an artist that’s what she’s done before,” the source said. “And he respects her choice to do that. But the past is not something he wants to dwell on. His mind is on Hailey and the life they are building together and their plans for the future.”

The source then went on to say that, instead of thinking of his past with Gomez, he is focusing on his current projects with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The singer has reportedly been constantly playing the music video the couple did for Dan + Shay’s song. “10,000 hours.”

“He loves that they have it to hang onto forever and he talks about how one day they will show it to their kids and then their grandkids,” the source said of the couple’s video together.

Gomez and Bieber’s relationship was the focus for multiple fans during their time together. Fans watched as they got together, moved on to other relationships and found their way back to each other. The pair reconciled for the last time in October 2017 and decided to part ways in March 2018. Three months later, Bieber was back together with Baldwin and the pair got engaged not long after. The two then got married at City Hall in New York City in September 2018.

Loading...

While Bieber isn’t upset with Gomez for singing her truth, the source didn’t disclose if Bieber has listened to the songs. Gomez said during her appearance on the Zach Sang Show that she would like him to listen to the tracks. She said that, through the songs, she was able to express herself in ways that she may not have in person.