Kylie Jenner Poses While Wearing A Leather Dress And Boots In Random Shower Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner had some fun with leather for a night out on the town.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posed in a shower on Saturday, October 26 for an Instagram snapshot. She wore a black leather dress by designer Christian Cowan. The frock featured a deep slit that was cut up to Stormi Webster’s mom’s upper thigh. Jenner also rocked black tights in the social media snap and she paired the look with black leather boots. Her long dark hair was down and parted in the middle.

In the image, Jenner’sbackside was on full display. She placed her hands on the wall as she looked back at the camera to give a small smile to her 149 million Instagram followers who could see her pout covered in a burgundy matte lipstick.

At the time of writing, the photo of Jenner received more than 5.1 million likes from among her 149.4 million followers. The photo also received more than 20,000 comments under Jenner’s post.

“Period sis,” one follower said.

“This outfit omg,” another follower said, adding heart emoji to the comment.

Jenner’s stunning look was ready for her night out on the town. According to Allure Magazine, the reality star-mogul shared in her Instagram Stories that she was out with her bestie, Sofia Richie. The two walked hand-in-hand as they attended a J. Balvin concert and they were also seen backstage drinking shots of Tequila and chasing those shots with Red Bull.

Later in the evening, Jenner revealed her first Halloween costume for 2019. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star channeled Madonna as the legendary singer looked for her 2003 VMA performance. Jenner’s friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, showed up as Britney Spears to further add to the iconic performance. The two friends performed a “Like A Virgin” duet and they even reenacted the infamous kiss the storied singers shared on stage.

Loading...

Jenner’s late-night shenanigans come after she made headlines earlier this week for cozying up with another famous rapper. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner had been seen flirting with Drake while she was at a party for the rapper’s 33rd birthday. For years, Drake has been friends with Jenner’s ex, Travis Scott, and a source revealed to Hollywood Life that the “SICKO MODE” rapper wasn’t pleased when he learned about Jenner and Drake’s intimate exchange.

“He trusts that it was just a fun night out and nothing more happened and people are just overshooting their expectations on this potential relationship,” a source said about Scott’s feelings on the subject.