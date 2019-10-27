White House Press Secretary Likens Impeachment Inquiry To ‘Mob Lynching’

President Donald Trump was widely condemned for using the word “lynching” to describe the House impeachment inquiry, but that is not stopping his press secretary from using even harsher language.

During an appearance on Fox News Saturday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham likened the investigation to “mob lynching,” reports Mediaite.

“What is happening on the Hill with this farce of an impeachment hearings, it is a mob lynching type of situation,” Grisham told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Watters defended the president’s use of the word “lynching” as well, arguing that it is not problematic to use it given that Democratic politicians have used similar terminology in the past.

Grisham and Watters also addressed the criticism Trump has faced for describing Republicans who do not support him as “scum.”

The White House press secretary argued that there is nothing wrong with the president using strong language because “there is a big partisan divide” in the United States.

According to Grisham, those who work for the United States government while at the same time “actively working” against Trump are actually “actively working against the American people.”

“That is the act of a scumbag,” she said.

The official also attacked members of the press, suggesting that the media is biased in favor of the Democratic Party. According to her, if journalists were honestly doing their jobs they would investigate why impeachment inquiry hearings “happen behind closed doors.”

“That’s why the president says that fake news is the enemy of the people,” Watters agreed.

The host also agreed with Grisham’s assessment that Trump administration officials who do not support the president should quit their jobs, arguing that such individuals should not “work against a democratically elected president,” or “leak” damaging information to the press.

Stephanie Grisham doubles down on Trump’s tweet and calls the impeachment inquiry a “mob lynching type of a situation” pic.twitter.com/BDqMm1DRUW — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2019

With her attacks on the media and House Democrats, Grisham is not only echoing Trump, but demonstrating that the White House’s only strategy against the impeachment inquiry appears to be go to on the attack.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are reportedly critical of this approach, and want the president to set up a war room to counter Democratic inquiries. The president has publicly rejected the idea, however, arguing that he does not need a team to combat the investigations.

According to Trump, the impeachment inquiry is merely a continuation of a three-year witch hunt orchestrated by the Democratic Party. The president suggested in a recent interview that his political opponents are trying to take him down by launching one investigation after another.