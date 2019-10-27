Stassi Schroeder Reveals Cast Members Faked Working At SUR On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

It’s nothing Vanderpump Rules viewers haven’t been thinking for years, but Stassi Schroeder basically confirmed that for the last several seasons of the hit Bravo show, many cast members faked working at SUR. The whole premise of the show was to follow the wait staff at West Hollywood’s SUR Restaurant, who had a long history together prior to filming. The staff was working hard for every dollar they made in tips and much of the drama happened in the back alley behind the restaurant. As the years went by, there was less and less filming at SUR and the stars began making a lot of money just for appearing on a reality show.

Eventually, checks came rolling in for Instagram ads and different ventures the stars took on like clothing lines and podcasts. Fans always questioned on Twitter why the cast pretended to work at SUR after they all made it big, but the show had to keep the illusion going. It looks like Stassi wasn’t afraid to subtly spill the beans on this during her podcast this week. Watch What Crappens hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam joined the Bravo blonde on her own podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

“Now that most of your cast lives in the Valley in houses, how does this work with the restaurant situation?” Ben asked.

Stassi responded that there are newcomers in Season 8, and they actually do work at SUR which takes the heat off all the former employees who were faking it.

“Those of us who were, you know, kind of pretending, to work in the restaurant aren’t really having to,” she admitted. “Katie [Maloney] or Ariana [Madix] doesn’t have to pretend to go clock in.. in order to go to Mexico.

Watching the cast clock in at SUR was a consistent clip that was shown during the show, as well as the servers going up to tables and asking if everything was going okay.

Of course, some of the former SUR employees were fired from the restaurant on the show, or others left on their own accord. Stassi quit voluntarily many seasons ago, and Kristen Doute was notoriously fired in Season 3. Jax Taylor and James Kennedy had been let go plenty of times from SUR but always found themselves back in Lisa Vanderpump’s digs.

Fans will have to wait and watch the new season to see if the charade will continue for Katie, Ariana and Scheana Marie.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is set to debut later this year Bravo.