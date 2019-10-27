Former ‘The Bachelor’ Winner Lauren Bushnell Marries Country Singer Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell is married, but her wedding didn’t involve former The Bachelor fiance Ben Higgins. Those who have followed Bushnell since her split with Higgins know that she started dating and got engaged to country singer Chris Lane, and the two tied the knot on Friday.

People shared all of the romantic details about Lauren and Chris’ wedding. Bushnell and Lane tied the knot on Friday evening in Nashville, Tennessee where they live. The two had about 160 family members and friends in attendance as they exchanged vows at a place called 14TENN.

Bushnell worked with a wedding planner and they put together Lauren’s vision of a romantic, indoor garden in the open space where they gathered. The former The Bachelor winner worked with Nashville designer Olia Zavozina to create her ideal custom-made wedding gown. Zavozina designed pieces for several other wedding party members too.

Chris had his twin brother Cory stand up as his best man, and Lauren’s younger sister Mollie was her maid-of-honor. There were some other celebrities in attendance, both from the country music world and from the land of The Bachelor.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin were there, as was Abby Smyers, the wife of Dan Smyers from Dan + Shay. In terms of The Bachelor besties, those who have followed Bushnell since her days being engaged to Higgins will not be surprised to hear that Amanda Stanton, Emily Ferguson, and her twin sister Haley Ferguson were there, as was Jen Saviano.

After exchanging handwritten vows, Lauren and Chris joined their guests for cocktail hour. Once the cocktail hour was over, everybody gathered for a formal dinner that included beef filets, roast chicken, asparagus, Parmesan risotto, a traditional wedding cake, and strawberry shortcake.

Chris and Lauren’s first dance during the reception was to his song “Big, Big Plans,” the song Lane wrote and then sang as he proposed to Bushnell just four months ago at her parents’ home in Oregon.

Later in the evening, the newlyweds had a Shake Shack food truck stop by the venue to provide snacks for their wedding guests.

Lauren and Chris will do a short getaway now and they plan to do a more traditional honeymoon a little bit down the road. Lane is currently touring, thus the delayed full-fledged honeymoon.

Not only did Lauren and Chris make it official by tying the knot, but it seems they are also moving into a new home they purchased in Nashville along with their newly-adopted dog Cooper.

As for Lauren’s ex-fiance, Ben has been dating a non-reality television gal named Jessica Clarke for a while now. As it happens, Clarke lives in Nashville as well, but Higgins remains in Denver, Colorado.

The former Bachelor star reportedly thinks that Jessica could be his future wife, but they aren’t rushing things.

Congratulations to Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell on their wedding and new life together!