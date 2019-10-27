Adam Schiff: ‘We’re Making Rapid Progress’ On President Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry

Schiff's update on the impeachment inquiry investigation came on the same day Trump called him a 'very bad guy.'

President Donald Trump will almost certainly have something to say about House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s latest progress report on the impeachment inquiry, as the lawmaker told reporters that the Democrat-led process is moving right along as planned.

According to The Hill, Schiff spoke to reporters at the Capitol on Saturday and explained that those in charge of the impeachment investigation, which was sparked by Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, want to complete the process quickly while being extremely careful in the process.

“We’re trying to work expeditiously, but we’re also trying to be methodical in our work,” said Schiff. “I think we’re making rapid progress — and that’s our goal.”

The chairman made the remarks after his committee completed an interview with the last witness in the investigation — which is just over a month old since the impeachment inquiry was announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in September.

The final witness was acting assistant secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, who reportedly spent eight hours providing the committee his view of Trump’s alleged quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which House Democrats claim was an attempt to extract political information on former Vice President Joe Biden to gain an upper-hand in the 2020 presidential election.

Schiff’s update on the process came not long after Trump launched yet another attack on the lawmaker during an interview with Eric Bolling on America This Week, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Trump spoke with Bolling on a number of top issues, but spent some of his time blasting Schiff and House Democrats for what he has consistently labeled as a “witch hunt” by Democrats and an effort by the “deep state” to undermine his presidency.

When Bolling questioned the president’s thoughts on whether or not Schiff colluded with the anonymous whistleblower in a conspiracy to begin the impeachment process — which was a goal of many top Democrats’ prior to the Ukraine phone call controversy, Trump insinuated that was the case.

“He’s a very bad guy, he’s doing anything they can to find something,” Trump said.

Repeating his defense of the July 25 phone conversation with Zelenksky in which he claims he did nothing wrong, Trump told Bolling he had a “perfect conversation in the current case.”

As reported by The Inquistr, a recent poll from Quinnipiac University revealed that 55 percent of American voters are now in favor of impeaching the president, which was a record-high level of support for that particular poll. Specifically, 93 percent of Democrats were in favor of impeachment and 58 percent of independents agreed.