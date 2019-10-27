‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 4 Teaser: Negan And Daryl Come Head To Head In Tense Standoff

Negan consoles Lydia but Daryl Dixon is not okay with that in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

A new clip has been released for the upcoming episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead that shows tensions are rising — especially between Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Previously in The Walking Dead, Lydia (Cassady McClincy) was a member of the Whisperers, an antagonistic group that has set up boundaries that must not be crossed by the other communities. However, over time, Lydia has left this group and now resides at Alexandria. Daryl Dixon has taken her under his wing and helped transition her way into the community.

However, with tensions rising between Alexandria and the Whisperers, the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead will see people showing increased animosity toward Lydia, according to a new clip released by Games Spot.

Already, viewers knew that Negan would come under fire in this week’s episode since part of the synopsis read, “Still paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan.” However, the new clip for Episode 4 now shows Lydia upset due to members of Alexandria harassing her as well.

Negan approaches and has a chat with Lydia about “rolling with it.” Lydia, on the other hand, no longer wants to take it lying down.

“I’m not just going to smile and take it,” Lydia says to Negan.

Negan, showing a particularly compassionate side, then suggests that the people are merely trying to get a reaction out of Lydia and that they want to see her upset.

While Negan continues to offer advice, the conversation is interrupted by an irate Daryl, who busts in and tells Lydia to leave. When Lydia does leave, Negan tells Daryl that the ex-Whisperer is “just trying to fit in.”

“Yeah, well that ain’t ever gonna happen if she hangs out with you now is it?” Daryl retorts.

Daryl and Negan then engage in a tense standoff before Daryl storms off.

You can view the new clip for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, not only will tensions be rising in the next episode of The Walking Dead but there will be safety issues at Hilltop that result in casualties.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 27, with Episode 4, titled “Silence the Whisperers.”