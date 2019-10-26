Olivia Jade Makes Out With Boyfriend At A Jonas Brothers Concert

Olivia Jade and her boyfriend showed heavy PDA at a recent Jonas Brothers concert.

Despite a rough past year, sisters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are still bound and determined to have a good time. Most recently, the pair, along with Olivia’s boyfriend Jackson Guthy, headed off to enjoy a Jonas Brothers concert in Hollywood. Olivia and Jackson were seen engaging in some pretty heavy PDA during the show, according to Yahoo.

During the hit song “Jealous” the couple were seen sharing a passionate kiss in the aisle for all to see. They later slow danced and showed further PDA to the Jonas Brother’s 2007 favorite, “When You Look Me in the Eyes.” Olivia and Isabella were seated with a couple of other female friends where they sang along to the music and snapped photos of one another on a disposable camera. Jackson sat in a nearby box, enjoying some some drinks with some guy friends and frequently meeting up with Olivia. Jackson and Olivia broke up earlier this year but later reconnected, and he has been standing by her throughout the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Olivia and Isabella are the daughters of Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli who are currently in major legal trouble for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, which law enforcement dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. The pair have been accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, to ensure both of their daughters a spot at the prestigious University of Southern California. They also allegedly presented their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl participated in the sport.

It was recently revealed that neither Olivia nor her sister is enrolled at the University of Southern California. Olivia, once a successful YouTube star, has been quiet on social media and doesn’t make frequent public appearances. Isabella remains active on Instagram.

An inside source recently revealed that Loughlin’s “anxiety is through the roof,” due to the scandal but that her daughters have come together in wake of the turmoil and are supporting their parents.

“What started as Olivia cutting herself off from her mother has been a complete turnaround. Both girls have joined together because they both feel their mother only wanted the best for them. Her daughters are now much closer than they have ever been,” the source said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, just this past week, the celebrity parents were hit with an additional charge of bribery, in addition to their other charges including money laundering and conspiracy