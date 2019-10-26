‘Counting On’ Star Jeremy Vuolo Reveals His Love For The Backstreet Boys, Promotes Kanye West Music

Jeremy Vuolo may have a new playlist.

Jeremy Vuolo has led a completely different life than Jinger Duggar has, as seen on TLC’s Counting On. Being a former professional soccer player, he has been exposed to much more of the world than his wife, despite them both being raised in a Christian home. That also includes music.

Music has been a big part of both Jinger and Jeremy’s past. The Duggar daughter plays a mean piano, as well as other instruments. It was all a part of the reality star’s education, along with the rest of her siblings. They have been known to play the violin and even a harp. They are exposed to mostly church music and that’s about as far as it goes. Jeremy, on the other hand, has been exposed to secular music, as well as Christian. As The Hollywood Gossip had touched on, the recent episode of Counting On revealed that he is a huge fan of the Backstreet Boys.

Jinger and Jeremy took a walk along the Walk of Fame in L.A. this summer. That was when fans saw how excited the pastor became over seeing the BSB star and other musical stars he recognized. He toted that he was a fan of the boy band. Of course, the show’s producers asked the Duggar siblings if they knew who the Backstreet Boys were and they had no idea.

The Counting On couple were also seen hanging out with American Idol alums, Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett, who just recently married. Jeremy and Cade became fast friends over their strong Christian faith and Cade’s music. The foursome have become really close friends with Jeremy even officiating their wedding, as The Inquisitr had previously reported.

Jeremy Vuolo has not only been promoting Cade and Gabby’s music, but now it appears that he has added Kanye West into his playlist. On Saturday, he sent out a couple of snippets of the rapper’s songs, “Closed on Sunday” and “Jesus is Lord,” on his Instagram stories.

That may be totally shocking that he would be promoting Kanye West of all people, but the words to the songs coincide with what Jinger and Jeremy believe in. Kanye West has been doing his share of preaching and promoting his changed faith in God, even holding his own church services for some time now.

Jeremy’s choice in music may not be totally in line with what the Duggar family listens to, but it looks like Jinger is getting exposed to a little bit of pop music in her life these days.

You can see more of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on new episodes of TLC’s Counting On Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.