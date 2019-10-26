Meghan King Edmonds And Jim Edmonds End Five-Year Marriage

Another Real Housewives marriage bites the dust. Jim Edmonds has filed for divorce from former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds. The papers were filed the day after the couple’s five-year wedding anniversary, according to Us Weekly. News of the divorce might not come as a surprise to some as the couple was reportedly trying to work through Jim’s infidelity, which was exposed several months ago.

It was revealed that Jim engaged in an inappropriate conversation through social media with a woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twin boys, Hart and Hayes. Jim denied having a relationship with this woman, known as the “baseball madame,” and swore there was never any physical contact between the two of them. The former baseball player alleged this woman was trying to “profit off” his name and claimed she had done this with several professional athletes in the past.

A source spoke to Us Weekly and claimed that Meghan and Jim have been fighting recently.

“The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with,” the insider revealed.

The source also claimed that the police were called in response to a recent fight between the duo, but no other details were given on the incident.

Shortly after the news broke of Jim’s online infidelity, Meghan penned a lengthy blog post on her website where she explained she could no longer trust her husband.

“It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgment. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?” the reality star wrote.

Meghan later went on to say that “Marriage is a choice on the bad days,” and it looks like the couple has chosen to go their separate ways. In addition to their twin boys, Meghan and Jim are parents to 2-year-old daughter Aspen.

This could be more material for the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. It was reported shortly after the couple’s drama went public that Meghan would be appearing in Season 14 to discuss her issues with Jim. Whether Bravo sends cameras to capture the fallout of the duo’s divorce remains to be seen.

Fans have been hoping Meghan would return to the franchise full-time, but it’s too early to tell.