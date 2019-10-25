‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: First Eliminated Player Revealed

War of the Worlds 2 might currently be airing on MTV, but a cast member has already been booted from the upcoming season which is filming now in Prague, Czech Republic. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a cast of 28 reality stars journeyed from the United States and the United Kingdom to the central European country to film Season 35 of the popular franchise. The Challenge Vevmo page has been updated by insider Pink Rose, who is already reporting one cast member has been booted following an elimination.

It looks like the first Season 35 cast member to go home is rookie Kayla Fitzgerald from The Amazing Race Season 30. Kayla’s elimination doesn’t come as quite the shock since a rookie is normally the one sent packing in the first elimination. It was not revealed who took out Kayla in the elimination, but it very well could have been another newcomer. It’s also unknown if it was a girl/girl elimination, or if some new format was introduced for Season 35.

Challenge fans began commenting on Vevmo threads on who could have possibly taken out Kayla. A good guess would be Kaycee Clark, the winner of Big Brother 20 and fellow Season 35 rookie. Towards the end of the Big Brother season, Kaycee dominated in weekly challenges and earned her victory by also playing a stellar social game.

Big Brother Season 20 houseguest Bayleigh Dayton is another rookie in Season 35 and might possibly have been matched up against Kayla. Veterans who could have taken out The Amazing Race alum are Aneesa Ferreira, Kailah Casillas, Jenna Compono, Melissa Reeves, Ashley Mitchell, Mattie Lynn Breaux, Tori Deal, Tori Hall, Nany Gonzalez, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Jenny West or Dee Nguyen.

It should be noted that the order of eliminations in Season 35 is subject to change. Pink Rose bases their spoilers around social media activity and it looks like Kayla is active today. Many Challenge cast members have teams who post for them while they are away filming, but Kayla’s Instagram story was taken by herself, proving she had her phone back.

The format for Season 35 has not been revealed at this time, but it’s rumored to round out the War of the Worlds trilogy. A majority of the cast hails from the United States, so pitting two countries against one another is not likely at all. This could be an entirely different format than fans have seen in the last two seasons.

Season 35 of The Challenge is expected to return to MTV in early 2020.