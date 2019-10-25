Nationals Announce Donald Trump Won’t Throw Out First Pitch In Game 5, One Of His Biggest Critics Will Instead

Donald Trump had joked about throwing out the first pitch during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series, but the Washington Nationals announced that instead it will be one of the president’s most vocal critics.

The Nationals on Friday announced that renowned chef Jose Andres will throw out the first pitch during Game 5, if it is needed. Andres has been locked in a feud with Trump since 2016, when the chef announced that he was pulling out of a restaurant planned for the president’s hotel in Washington, D.C., after Trump’s speech criticizing Mexican immigrants. As The Hill reported, Andres has since become a vocal critic of Trump, especially his treatment of immigrants and denigration of foreign countries.

The Washington Nationals have jumped out to a two games to none lead over the favored Houston Astros in the World Series, and Andres said that while he appreciates the invitation to throw out the first pitch, he hopes that the series will be over by that point.

“I’m humbled by the invitation, and I realize is a big big big honor but I really hope that by Saturday night all of WASHINGTON will be celebrating that the @Nationals are the 2019 @MLB World Series Champions,” he tweeted.

As the report added, Donald Trump had already announced his plans to attend the game and joked that he would need “a lot of heavy armor” if he were throwing out the first pitch.

As The Inquisitr noted, Jose Andres has emerged as both a major critic of Donald Trump and a chief organizer for groups impacted by him. Andres has organized massive food drives for people affected by hurricanes and late last year offered free lunches for federal workers who were put out of a job when Trump engineered a government shutdown over his demand for border wall funding.

“And I will offer again Free Sandwiches to the poor men and women of the federal government, republicans and democrats, at every restaurant of mine in DC for lunch until they get paid again!” he tweeted.

Andres announced that he would continue to offer free sandwiches for these workers as long as the shutdown went on. It ended up being the longest government shutdown in American history, with Trump giving in after three weeks and saying he would declare a state of emergency at the U.S. border to get funding for the border wall rather than continuing to pressure Democrats into authorizing it.

Jose Andres also provided free food to student activists who attended the March for Our Lives rally and also gave free food to the winners of Trump’s proposed “Fake News Awards.”