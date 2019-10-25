Dua Lipa Wears Barely-There Neon Top To Promote Upcoming Single

Dua Lipa is gearing up the release of her new single, “Don’t Start Now,” and is teasing fans with what to expect.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress posted a video clip of herself on Instagram flaunting her body in a cut-out bodysuit while her new single played in the background, per The Inquisitr. Lipa, who is known for being a brunette, rocked blond hair in the seven-second clip.

Since that post, Dua has shared another clip of herself in the same bodysuit, moving around on a wooden platform. The newest video hears Lipa singing what might be the chorus of the song. In the space of a day, the post has been watched more than 3 million times, proving to be already a hit with her followers.

One hour ago, the “New Rules” chart-topper teased fans with a new photo of the star. She is rocking a neon barely-there top that shows off her midriff and chest. She pairs the look with denim jeans and accessorizes herself with numerous bracelets and rings. Dua matches the color of her nails with her top and is sporting her locks down and straight.

For her caption, she mentions that her new single will be released within seven days. Even though she didn’t state this, the photo could be a teaser for what fans can expect from the music video.

Within an hour, the post achieved over 400,000 likes, making an instant impact with her fans.

“Literally f*ck me up queen,” one user wrote.

“YASSSSS QUEEN WE ARE WAITING,” one user wrote in capital letters adding multiple heart emoji.

“Love you @dualipa. I hope you are ready to show us the way to new era of yours. I hope it is going to be full of bops and new vibes,” a third mentioned.

“You are sooooo beautiful,” a fourth fan commented.

Loading...

Dua released her debut self-titled album back in 2017, which helped her become the most-streamed U.K. female artist, the BBC reported.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 26.1 million monthly listeners who enjoy playing her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her hit single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.” Other tracks within the top five include “IDGAF,” “New Rules,” “Electricity,” and “Scared to be Lonely.”

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Lips won big. She picked up Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, “Electricity.”

For those wanting to stay up to date with Dua, should follow her Instagram account.