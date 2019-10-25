‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Are Finally Getting Furniture For Their House

The couple has been facing backlash over their somewhat bare home.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are getting furniture for their new house in Los Angeles’ Valley Village.

Months after the Vanderpump Rules couple moved into the stunning home, a report from Bravo TV’s Home and Design has confirmed that Sandoval recently revealed on Instagram that he and Madix were having a “really big day” as they prepared to do a photoshoot with Los Angeles Magazine for an upcoming two-page spread.

As Sandoval revealed, he and Madix’s home is going to be featured in the publication’s December issue around the time that their cocktail book hits bookshelves.

“And we’re getting furniture today too! It’s awesome, I’m really, really stoked!” Sandoval said in his Instagram post.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live weeks ago, Sandoval and Madix’s Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, dissed the couple’s home after being asked which of her co-star’s homes was her favorite. A short time later, Madix reacted to her comment about their lack of furniture on her Twitter page.

“We are enjoying taking our time furnishing our home with pieces we really love and mean something to us,” Madix tweeted. “Could have bought that beige staging furniture, but that’s just not how we roll. We don’t care to just fill it with stuff. She can diss all she wants. She doesn’t live there.”

As for who Kent chose for her pick for best house, that honor was given to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who lived in the same neighborhood as Sandoval and Madix.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sandoval and Madix faced backlash over the amount of furniture they have in their home just days ago after Madix posted an image of herself in their bedroom on her Instagram page. At the time, fans shared messages in the comments section of Madix’s post, wondering why she and Sandoval were waiting to complete their home’s decor.

Loading...

Weeks prior, after Madix posted a video of herself and Sandoval, and their mattress on the floor, fans wanted to know why the couple couldn’t “afford” to buy an actual bed. In response, Madix told a fan that she and Sandoval weren’t open to buying the staging furniture that was in the home when they bought it. So, they were taking their time.

Sandoval and Madix will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules but a premiere date has not yet been set.