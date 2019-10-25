Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jill Gets A Clue

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 25, bring Lily’s return to Genoa City, and she’s stunned when she sees Amanda. Plus, Jill finally realizes that something is fishy about this whole will thing.

Lily (Christel Khalil) returns to take care of unfinished business, according to SheKnows Soaps. She comes to help Devon (Bryton James) figure out what to do now that he realizes that Katherine intended to leave her fortune to Cane (Daniel Goddard) instead of him. Devon lets his sister know everything that’s been going on in Genoa City the past several weeks. He lets his sister know that Amanda (Mishael Morgan) looks precisely like Hilary, but Lily doesn’t understand what he really means until she sees Amanda herself.

Lily loses it when she finally sees the lawyer, and she ends up dropping a glass and breaking it. Ultimately, though, Lily manages to get herself under control even though she thinks it’s incredibly odd that Amanda is Hilary’s doppelganger. She feels that something strange is going on with the whole thing.

Devon shocks everybody when he makes a decision about Katherine’s money. It’s not what anybody expects Devon to do, but he manages to surprise everyone, including Amanda. It seems like Lily doesn’t plan to hang around too long, though. Recently, The Inquisitr revealed that Cane actor Daniel Goddard is out at the show, and then he posted that Friday’s show is the last for the characters Cane and Lily.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton) takes a side. She’s ready to see Devon do the right thing by Katherine and hand the bulk of Kay’s legacy over to Cane since the will has been authenticated. However, once she sees something on the paperwork, Jill begins to suspect something unusual is going on with the whole will situation so many years after The Duchess passed away.

In fact, Jill begins to suspect that perhaps Cane’s dad and her ex-husband, Colin (Tristan Rogers), is somehow behind the whole thing. Jill’s known Colin a long time, and she knows that this entire thing has his fingerprints all over it. He’s a con man, and Jill has been around for plenty of his cons over the years. Now, she begins to worry that Colin is trying to steal Katherine’s money from Devon. However, the big question is on if Cane is involved with his dad’s terrible scheme or if he, like Devon, is also a victim. Things get wild in Genoa City as the truth comes out.