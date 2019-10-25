Elizabeth Warren Demolishes Opponents In Iowa Poll, Grabs 16-Point Lead Over Joe Biden

Aside from losing to Warren, Biden also fell behind Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in the early-voting state survey.

Not long ago, former Vice President Joe Biden dominated a vast majority of state and national polls, but that has changed decisively as Sen. Elizabeth Warren has consistently surged on the heels of several strong Democratic debate performances.

While it’s always nice to attain a top spot in a national poll, it’s vitally important for any candidate to place high in state polls — especially early-voting states where the right level of momentum could very well propel one to winning a nomination and potentially the presidency.

According to The Hill, Warren’s latest numbers in the ultra-important early-voting state of Iowa absolutely dominate the rest of the field. The Civiqs poll revealed clearly her front-runner status after she nabbed 28 percent support versus Biden’s 12 percent from likely Iowa caucus voters.

Warren also made her mark by commanding the lead in nearly every voting demographic, aside from independents and the 18-34 block, which were both won by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Interestingly, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had an impressive show in the Civiqs poll, grabbing the second-place spot with 20 percent overall support. Sanders trailed Buttigieg slightly with 18 percent support. Buttigieg also edged out Warren among independent caucus voters by one percent.

Buttigieg’s challenge to Warren over how she planned on paying for Medicare for All during the last Democratic debate seemingly paid off, as he reportedly made a play to offer himself as a centrist alternative to Biden — who was once seen as the top moderate alternative to Warren’s progressive policy ideas.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Medicare for All: "I've been working for a long time on this question about what the cost will be and how to pay for it, and I'm getting close." pic.twitter.com/xhOce1nXkP — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2019

Unfortunately for the remaining candidates, nobody else was able to break through with a double-digit showing.

News of Warren’s extended lead in Iowa comes on the heels of additional welcomed poll results for her campaign, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

A Thursday Quinnipiac University survey showed Warren beating Biden by seven points, which was beyond the poll’s margin of error — affording her the largest lead against Biden in that particular polling set. Warren scored 28 percent support in that poll as well, with Biden coming in second at 21 percent.

On the heels of his “Bernie’s Back” comeback rally on Saturday, complete with an endorsement from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders managed to come up with 15 percent in the Quinnipiac University, followed by Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris rounding out the top five.

When that particular poll was first launched in June of this year, Warren trailed Biden by a whopping 15 percent. She would eventually overtake the former vice president in September and has maintained and increased her lead ever since.