‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Dante Is A Whisperer

A 'Walking Dead' fan theory sees Dante working undercover for the Whisperers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Ghosts”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In the most recent episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) shared a story with Siddiq (Avi Nash) in order to help the doctor with his PTSD as a result of being the sole survivor from an attack from the Whisperers. Connecting with the audience, it has now gotten some viewers questioning Dante’s motives and whether or not he should be trusted, according to the Daily Express.

A Walking Dead theory on Reddit suggests that Dante could actually be a member of the Whisperers and is working undercover for Alpha (Samantha Morton) in order to find out information about the groups.

“Aside from acting weird, he seems to be relatively new to the group, based on when he was talking to Siddiq about ‘arriving to town on time for you to play house,'” Redditor NYStarLord says, regarding the theory that Dante is a Whisperer.

Not a lot is known yet about Dante, as he has only appeared in two episodes in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. This means that theories are rife regarding the new character. In fact, some viewers are already questioning if perhaps Siddiq is already suspect as to Dante’s true origins. He has, after all, been in contact with the Whisperers prior to Alpha killing most of the members of his group and putting their heads on spikes in order to teach the communities a lesson about boundaries.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Of course, the major hole in this theory is the fact that Alpha’s daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), is also a member of the same community. Being a previous member of the Whisperers — and the daughter of their leader — it stands to reason that she would know all of the members of that group by sight.

However, another Redditor suggests that maybe Dante isn’t a Whisperer. Instead, their theory hints that Dante will be accused of being a spy for the Whisperers as the increasing paranoia and fear surrounding the antagonistic group spread throughout the community in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dante is actually a character from the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based. Potentially, if Maggie (Lauren Cohan) returns in Season 10, the possibility of romance could be on the cards for these two. However, it is unclear yet if AMC will follow the comic book storyline regarding Dante and Maggie, so viewers will have to tune in to upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 27, with Episode 4, titled “Silence the Whisperers.”