Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Finn’s Got Questions & Ava Gets A Surprise At Her Art Gallery

The latest General Hospital spoilers tease that Thursday’s episode has a lot of juicy action on the way. Not only will Franco Baldwin’s competency hearing continue, but Dr. Hamilton Finn will be pressuring Hayden Barnes to provide some answers about their daughter Violet Finn. Viewers will also see that unsettling portrait of Helena Cassadine pop up, and it seems it’ll land in Ava Jerome’s art gallery.

Finn had started to suspect that Hayden might have been lying about the miscarriage she supposedly had, but he was still stunned to meet his daughter as she arrived ill at General Hospital. Spoilers from the sneak peek shared via Instagram reveal that Finn will ask Hayden why she didn’t tell him the truth about their daughter.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Finn won’t understand all of this. In reality, it seems unlikely that Hayden will be able to give him an answer that seems acceptable. She kept everybody in Port Charles in the dark about Violet, and she’ll likely face some difficult questions soon from her sister Elizabeth, too.

As Finn works to diagnosis Violet’s illness and cope with Hayden’s extensive lies, General Hospital spoilers indicate that there’s plenty of action playing out elsewhere in Port Charles.

Ava has been in rough shape ever since learning about Ryan taking Kevin’s place, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that she’ll try to pull herself together a bit during Thursday’s show. She’ll head back to her art gallery, seemingly for the first time in a while.

Apparently, Ava will quickly face a surprise in that the Helena portrait that had been at Wyndemere will now be at Ava’s gallery. Viewers know that Laura and Kevin had seemingly found a clue about the codicil of Mikkos’ they’ve been looking for in that portrait. However, when Laura approached Valentin in wanting to see it again, he’d claimed he’d gotten rid of it.

Will all of this set the stage for Nikolas Cassadine to reappear? Fans have been speculating that Nik may be the person following Ava, and there has also been talk that perhaps Nik has been in contact with Hayden about trying to find this codicil. General Hospital spoilers hint that the mystery person following Ava will be revealed quite soon, and viewers are anxious to see where this is going.

Thursday’s show also brings more testimony in Franco’s hearing. Elizabeth will testify more, working to convince the judge to rule her way. However, Monica Quartermaine will also take the stand and argue that “Drew” should be able to make his own medical decisions.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Elizabeth and Scott may lose their case, but that Kim has shockers to reveal soon that could continue to shake all of this up somehow. Fans are anxious to see what comes next for Finn, Hayden, and Violet, and Thursday’s show should bring a lot of fantastic scenes that viewers will not want to miss.