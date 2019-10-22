Paula Abdul Reunites With MC Skat Kat As She Returns To Vegas For ‘Forever Your Girl’ Residency

The 'Opposites Attract' singer brought her duet partner out of retirement.

Paula Abdul is set to kick off the next leg of her residency at the Flamingo Hotel Las Vegas. But the 57-year-old pop icon won’t be totally solo during her Forever Your Girl show, which debuted its first shows in August. Abdul has confirmed that her old pal MC Skat Kat will be making a cameo in the second leg of the show.

In an interview with ABC, Abdul teased an “interactive” concert experience for fans, explaining that she always felt her highly choreographed show belongs in Las Vegas. Abdul also revealed that MC Skat Kat, her animated duet partner from her 1989 hit “Opposites Attract,” will be in Las Vegas with her.

“[MC] Skat Kat is part of the show. He’s a little filthy, and he has this dressing room that’s bigger than mine….but it’s okay!”

The frisky feline got famous from the hit music video with Abdul back in MTV’s early days, then went on to record a solo album a few years later.

While MC Skat Kat’s choreography is purr-fectly animated, Abdul still has to think back 30 years to remember her own steps. The star said she has choreographed so many routines during her decades-long career that she sometimes forgets her moves.

Check out Paula Abdul’s original “Opposites Attract video with her catty collaborator below.

Of course, longtime fans of the former Lakers Girl know that MC Skat Kat hasn’t been in hiding for the past three decades. In fact, Abdul reunited with him in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Abdul was a musical guest for the Dancing With the Stars result show where she performed a four-song medley that included her signature song with the famous rapping feline. The cartoon cat appeared briefly during Abdul’s performance of her 1980s hits “Straight Up,” “Cold Hearted,” “Forever Your Girl” and, of course, “Opposites Attract.”

“Someone is coming out of retirement,” Adbul teased ahead of Skat Cat’s cameo on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. “I’ve been rehearsing with him, and I can’t understand his dance moves. He’s all over the place. I told him he needs to get some rhythm because I can’t keep up.”

The crazy Kat has also performed with Abdul in other shows, including the 2017 Total Package tour with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men.

Abdul’s Vegas show with MC Skat Kat isn’t her only recent reunion. The singer and dancer recently reunited with her former American Idol co-stars Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

Paula Abdul’s Forever Your Girl runs from Oct. 22- Oct. 26, and then resumes with a third leg from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 and a final leg Dec. 17 to Jan. 4, 2020.