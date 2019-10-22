Donald Trump Would Be Impeached By Republicans By Large Margin If Vote Was Secret, Joe Scarborough Says

'If there were a secret ballot in the Senate this morning, Mike Pence would be president by noon,' the MSNBC anchor said.

Former GOP lawmaker and popular MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday that he believed President Donald Trump would be removed from office by the Senate, including Republicans, if the vote following a trial were cast in secret.

The Morning Joe anchor made the comments on a broadcast of the show that carries his name Tuesday morning.

“If there were a secret ballot in the Senate this morning, Mike Pence would be president by noon,” Scarborough said Tuesday when discussing the president’s possible impeachment. “It is that clear — they want Trump out, they want Mike Pence in, they want to return to conservative principles, they want a return to conservative issues.”

Scarborough was discussing the impeachment with Mike Barnicle, a regular panelist on the popular MSNBC morning show. Scarborough’s comments came following Barnicle’s remark that Republicans behind closed doors often speak negatively about the Republican president.

As The Hill noted in its recap of the exchange, if the House, which has a Democratic majority, votes to impeach the president, the Senate, which has a Republican majority of 53-47, would have to have a supermajority vote in order to remove the president from the White House following a trial.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, support for the President’s impeachment has grown to new highs in recent weeks, which have been filled with scandal and unpopular foreign policy decision that caused members of the president’s own party to speak out against him in an act that has been rare during the Trump administration.

According to a new CNN poll, half of Americans now support the president’s impeachment and removal from office. The new poll marks the first time that more respondents have said they support Trump’s impeachment and removal of office than those who said they opposed it. In that poll, just 43 percent of people said they opposed efforts to remove Trump.

The president, however, has resisted all efforts relating to his impeachment. Earlier on Tuesday, the president referred to the impeachment effort as a “lynching” in a tweet that drew quick condemnation. Still, the president retained support from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who claimed that black Americans should not be offended by the commander-in-chief’s comment because he believed it was “accurate.”

Graham also called the current impeachment proceedings a “lynching” and added he believed the process was “un-American.” Graham also added that he believed the president should be able to confront the Ukraine whistleblower who sparked the scandal last month that led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce the impeachment inquiry.

The president has insisted he has done nothing wrong and has repeated his calls for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, which sparked the whistleblower complaint in the first place following the President asking the Ukrainian president to do so on a call in July.