Ryan Edwards Pregnant Wife Mackenzie Edwards Shares Rare Photo Of Son Jagger

Although Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Edwards appear on Teen Mom OG, they remain relatively quiet on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie announced her second pregnancy with Ryan back in July and, since then, she doesn’t share too much on social media. However, over the weekend, she took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her and Ryan’s son, Jagger.

In the photo, Jagger is standing with his back towards the camera. His dog is standing beside him and the two are looking out the window. With the Instagram photo, Mackenzie wrote, “A boy and his pup! Sooo cute!”

The photo received over 22,000 likes and the comments on the photo were positive. Some comments encouraged Mackenzie to share some pictures of her baby bump, something that she hasn’t done so far during this pregnancy. Back in August, Mackenzie did share a family photo that included herself along with Ryan, their son Jagger, Ryan’s son Bentley, and Mackenzie’s son Hudson. The shirt that Mackenzie wore for the photo looked comfortable as it didn’t hug her belly. Of course, that also met that any baby bump Mackenzie had wasn’t visible in the photo.

Prior to the family photo, Mackenzie posted the ultrasound photo to Instagram announcing her pregnancy. She revealed that she and Ryan would be having a baby girl together and that their baby is due in January 2020.

Mackenzie and Ryan appeared on the latest season of Teen Mom OG. They also appeared on the Teen Mom OG reunion special. On the special, Ryan opened up about his past problems. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ryan explained how his addiction started.

“Mine started out with pain killers and addiction wasn’t even thought of. I was like, ‘You can’t get addicted to anything,'” he explained.

Ryan served some jail time earlier this year and was released from jail back in April. Since his release, he seems to be doing much better. On the reunion special, Mackenzie also went on stage and opened up about her relationship with Ryan. She called Ryan her “best friend” and said they have a “great open line of communication.”

Ryan and Mackenzie married in May 2017. The following year, Mackenzie gave birth to Jagger, the couple’s first son together. Ryan shares his son Bentley with his ex girlfriend and current Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout while Mackenzie also has a son from a previous relationship