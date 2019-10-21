Denise Richards Reportedly Skips ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Filming As Acting Career Blows Up

The actress has reportedly been MIA from several cast events this season.

Denise Richards is a part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 cast, but she seems to be pulling a Lisa Vanderpump as far as her filming schedule goes. An insider for the Bravo reality show has revealed that Denise’s busy work schedule has made it tough for her to shoot scenes with the other Housewives, meaning she’ll be missing from some key events in the upcoming 10th season.

A source close to Denise told Hollywood Life that the 48-year-old actress has been forced to skip events with her RHOBH co-stars, which include Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley, and newcomers Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.

“Denise Richards has actually been MIA from filming a lot just because she’s so busy filming her other projects. She really loves doing Housewives but being an actress is her first priority when it comes to her career and [RHOBH] has opened even more doors for her.”

The insider added that Denise is juggling so much work that it has actually caused her some confusion.

“She’s so busy and has so many different projects going on that she accidentally gets her projects mixed up…She’s barely filmed RHOBH so far this season and missed a few events just due to her own acting career which has picked up even more since she signed on for Housewives.”

While Denise is a fulltime cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has been doing double duty playing Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful since March. Spoilers for the CBS soap show her troublemaker character has been busy, which means Denise has been, too.

In addition to The Bold and the Beautiful, Denise has several films and scripted TV series in the works, including Switched, The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders, the television series Paper Empire and FraXtur and the upcoming TV movie My Adventures With Santa. Denise even logged a role in the recent Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.

Because she is a seasoned actress with an acting resume that goes back to the early 1990s, the insider added that Denise kind of treats RHOBH like a studio set and the other Bravo ladies “constantly have to remind her it’s real.”

Denise’s MIA status for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filming is reminiscent of Lisa Vanderpump’s no-shows last season, although the reason behind it is much different. While Lisa is always busy with side projects, including her restaurant empire and Vanderpump Dogs rescue, she stepped back from filming last season due to a falling out with her co-stars.

Last season, Vanderpump skipped several high-profile RHOBH events, including a cast trip to Paris and the wedding of longtime pal Camille Grammer in Hawaii. In fact, the SUR owner was barely seen in the final episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ninth season. The grand opening of her new Las Vegas bar, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, was briefly acknowledged in the season finale.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills milestone 10th season is expected to premiere on Bravo in early 2020.