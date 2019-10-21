‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Cast Rumors

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 is currently halfway through airing, which means it’s time for the cast of the upcoming season to depart to the new location. Season 35 is reportedly about the begin filming with rumors suggesting the United States cast will leave for filming on Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22 for international players. The Challenge Vevmo account is reporting on rumors for the upcoming season, including which cast members are almost 100 percent confirmed, which have been contacted to participate, and who definitely isn’t going this time around.

The new season will reportedly close out a trilogy, following in WOTW and WOTW2 footsteps. There is no name yet for the new season, but many are assuming it will just be War of the Worlds 3. The cast will be heading to Prague, Czech Republic. This isn’t the first time the reality series went to the European country, with the final challenge on Vendettas taking place there as well as the entirety of Season 20, The Challenge: Cutthroat.

So who’s definitely going? The Challenge insider has confirmed that Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Jenna Compono, Dee Nguyen, Jenny West, Mattie Lynn Breaux, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, Josh Martinez, Kyle Christie, Stephen Bear, Rogan O’Connor, and Wes Bergmann will be making the trip to Prague.

This current cast only stands at 15 competitors, less than half of what recent Challenge seasons generally go with. WOTW2 started off with 32 competitors meaning many more are likely to come for Season 35. Some of the cast members listed as “potential” included Chris “CT” Tamburello, Faysal Shafaat, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Bayleigh Dayton, Cory Wharton, Melissa Reeves, and Kailah Casillas. The insider made sure to say none of these contestants can be confirmed until they are standing in front of host TJ Lavin himself.

Loading...

Phone calls were reportedly sent out to check availability for Amber Martinez, Angela Babicz, Cara Maria Sorbello, Da’Vonne Rogers, Esther Falana, Georgia Harrison, Jenna Marie, Kaycee Clark, Morgan Willet, Natalie “Ninja” Duran, Nicole Bass, Zahida Allen, Brett Robinson, Devin Walker, Hunter Barfield, Nelson Thomas, Sam Bird, Sean Lineker, Paulie Calafiore, Rykard Jenkins, Theo Campbell, Tor’i Brooks and Zach Nichols.

Those not expected to appear at all are Darrell Taylor, Turbo Camkiran, Amanda Garcia, Aubrey O’Day, Faith Stowers, Haleigh Broucher, Jemmye Carroll, Kam Williams, Laurel Stuckey, Marie Roda, Natalie Negrotti, Sarah Rice, Nicole Zanatta, Idris Virgo, Leroy Garrett, Tony Raines, and Joss Mooney.

Stay tuned with The Inqusitir to find out which cast members become official over the next few weeks. To see who wins the current season of War of the Worlds 2, check out our spoilers here.