’90 Day Fiancé’: Avery Mills Denies Husband Omar Albakour Is Controlling

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Avery Mills, a 19-year-old living with her parents in the United States. Mills is married to 24-year-old Syria native Omar Albakkaur, a man she met on a Muslim dating website after converting to Islam. While appearing on the series, the couple’s interactions caused viewers to believe that Albakkaur was trying to control his wife, but the reality star is setting the record straight, according to a report from Screen Rant.

After traveling to Lebanon to meet Albakkaur, the couple married and spent a few weeks together getting to know each other. During their time on the show, Albakkaur began telling his wife that she needed to get used to being married to a Muslim man and respect the laws and traditions of his country. Mills expressed her love for dancing and he told her he’d like her to stop dancing in public. While talking to the show’s producers, he also said that Mills needs to learn to be quiet during arguments.

Fans were quick to comment on the reality personality’s Instagram page to share their concern for her well-being, but Mills assured her followers that things were fine between herself and her husband.

“In numerous videos, the Ohio native attacked the allegations and confirmed her devotion to her new husband. The TLC reality star also yelled at trolls who she accused of making up lies that she had been dealing with domestic violence in the privacy of her own home,” Screen Rant detailed.

Viewers also questioned whether Albakkaur actually loved his wife as he didn’t seem emotional while saying goodbye to the woman he’d just married. When producers asked him about his stoicism, he told them that men are not as emotional as women and that he’s trying to be the strong one.

And fans weren’t the only ones concerned about the young woman. Mills’ mother, Terri Mills, constantly encouraged her daughter to reconsider her decision to go through with the marriage. The older woman was hurt to learn that her daughter had secret plans of moving to Syria to be with her husband until his K-1 visa was approved, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, during the October 20 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Mills and her mother decided to visit an immigration lawyer to better understand the process of getting Albakkaur to America. After hearing what the lawyer had to say, the younger woman was seen breaking into tears.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.