’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Tom Brooks May Finally Propose To Darcey Silva

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has been filled with highs and lows for Darcey Silva and her British beau, Tom Brooks, but things are definitely looking up for the lovebirds during the October 20 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website.

Darcey and Tom were online friends for years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. As the couple’s relationship blossomed so did their desire to be closer to each other, which led Darcey to pack her bags and travel to London to chase her fairy tale romance. When Darcey arrived, she quickly learned that she and Tom were on completely different pages as it concerned their relationship and the mother-of-two found herself struggling to get her boyfriend to confess his love.

During last week’s episode, Darcey broke into tears after seeing Tom on the dance floor with multiple women, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Tom’s sister later pulled Darcey aside and encouraged her to confront Tom about whether or not he’s serious about the relationship. The women went back inside, and Darcey asked Tom if he thought they were an exclusive couple. After a moment of silence, Tom finally gives her the answer she wanted before pulling her in for a kiss.

This week’s episode will find the lovebirds spending a romantic day together. Later that evening, Tom took Darcey out to a romantic dinner. He then began to share his feelings about the woman sitting in front of him.

“I do love you,” Tom said. “I’ve always loved you. I’m actually in love with you.”

“I actually have something I’d like to give,” he continued, before pulling a small box from his pocket.

It’s unclear whether Tom will actually propose to Darcey in the upcoming episode, or if he’ll use the piece of jewelry to signify a promise and his intention to commit at a later date.

Loading...

The TLC series stopped filming earlier this year, which means what’s being shown on television right now isn’t a reflection of what’s presently happening in the lives of the stars. While chatting with a reporter, Darcey hinted that she and Tom may have already broken up but she doesn’t regret putting everything on the line for love. She said that there have been times Tom treated her like a fool, but she refuses to ever stop fighting for love, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As for Tom, the Brit has already been spotting out with other women, including one believed to be his official girlfriend. The couple was photographed together in Milan, Italy, where they attended a fashion event.

The status of Tom and Darcey’s relationship will likely be addressed during the show’s upcoming tell-all special.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.