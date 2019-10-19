David Duke Endorsement Of Tulsi Gabbard Resurfaces After Hillary Clinton’s Russia Allegations

'Tulsi Gabbard is currently the only Presidential candidate who doesn’t want to send White children off to die for Israel,' Duke said earlier this year.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was the subject of several trending topics on Twitter on Saturday morning. However, her recent spat with former presidential candidate, First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seemed to cause former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke to trend after users remembered that he had announced support for Gabbard’s candidacy earlier this year.

“Tulsi Gabbard is currently the only Presidential candidate who doesn’t want to send White children off to die for Israel,” Duke said on Twitter in February, per The New York Post.

However, many were quick to point out that Gabbard had previously rejected Duke’s support. In a statement issued in February, she said she disavowed Duke’s white supremacist views.

“Publicizing Duke’s so-called ‘endorsement’ is meant to distract from my message: that I will end regime-change wars, work to end the new cold war and take us away from the precipice of a nuclear war, which is a greater danger now than ever before,” Gabbard said, per The New York Post.

Still, some seven months later on Twitter, the news resurfaced following Gabbard’s recent spat with Hillary Clinton, as David Duke trended on Twitter on Saturday.

“Ask yourself why @TulsiGabbard earned David Duke’s endorsement,” one user wrote. “Ask yourself why she supports genocide against the Kurds. ask yourself why Putin’s trolls and bots all support her.”

Others had similar sentiments for the Hawaiian lawmaker.

“Tulsi Gabbard, noted Assad apologist and 2020 third party voter bait, endorsed by Steve Bannon and David Duke and a regular on Tucker Carlson’s show, polling at 1% with actual Democrats but beloved by Russia and the far right, has opinions about being called a stooge, apparently,” another user added.

Fans of the presidential candidate were quick to remind other users that Gabbard previously rejected Duke’s support. Supporters of the Hawaiian lawmaker’s candidacy trended #IamTulsi in the United States on October 19 in order to share why they supported Gabbard in the still-crowded Democratic Primary, which sees former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the lead.

As The Inquisitr reported on Friday, Gabbard went on the defensive in a series of Twitter posts yesterday that attacked the former head of the Democratic Party, 2016 Democratic Party nominee for president Hillary Clinton. Earlier in the day during an appearance on a podcast, Clinton said that Gabbard was potentially being groomed by Russia for a third-party run in 2020.

In a tweet that called the former first lady the “queen of warmongers,” Gabbard urged Clinton to join her in the race for president as she claimed the race was already just a race between Gabbard and Clinton’s proxies. Gabbard said she believed Clinton was behind a conspiracy to destroy her presidential campaign.