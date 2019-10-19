WWE News: Chad Gable Embraces Name Change, Explains Why

Chad Gable, one of the few WWE wrestlers to ever compete at the Olympic Games, has been given a lot of focus on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks. After impressing during the King of the Ring tournament, he entered a feud with Baron Corbin and became the subject of jokes about his height. As a result, he was given a new nickname.

In recent weeks, everyone from the commentary team to his fellow superstars have been referring to the superstar as “Shorty Gable.” At first, the nickname was supposed to be derogatory, but Gable has managed to turn the moniker into a positive.

As quoted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Gable cut a promo following his win over Curtis Axel on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During his speech, he revealed that he’s always been insecure about his height, but now he’s embracing his short stature because it’s who he is as a person. He then ended the promo by giving himself a new nickname.

“We all have insecurities, every last on of us. But tonight I stand here to say you can overcome! Do not run from them. Do not hide from them. Accept who you are! I accept who I am! I’m Shorty Gable. Actually, let’s shorten that up. I’m Shorty G!”

The promo was well received by the crowd, and the storyline appears to be portraying Gable in a positive manner. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vince McMahon is supposedly a fan of the former Tag Team Champion, so this may lead to big things for the star going forward.

Of course, not everyone will be a fan of the nickname. WWE’s attempts at humor are often criticized, and Gable’s new nickname has faced its fair share of negativity in recent weeks.

Last week, The Inquisitr noted how Brazzers, an adult film company, was vocally critical of the “Shorty Gable” moniker. Many members of the WWE Universe echo these views.

However, if last night’s promo was any indication of where this storyline is going, Gable is making it work, no matter how silly the nickname sounds without context.

Gable’s push will continue in the coming weeks, as he’s also a part of Hulk Hogan’s team at Crown Jewel. He’ll join Roman Reigns, Richochet, Ali, and Rusev to take on Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and a mystery partner. The latter team is representing Ric Flair.