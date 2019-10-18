Rick Santorum Says That Donald Trump Is Losing Republican Voters And Could Lose 2020 Election

'This is really bad,' Santorum says.

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum warned Donald Trump this week that he is losing Republican voters. The senator said Trump is in danger of losing the 2020 election thanks to his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria, HuffPost reports.

Speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday night, Santorum, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican Party’s nomination for President in 2012, said that Trump’s “reckless” decision to withdraw from Syria could spell disaster for Trump in the 2020 election.

“This is really bad for the president come November of 2020 and I have been hearing from so many Republicans who love Donald Trump who are telling me for the first time they’re taking a step back and they’re actually thinking about whether they’re going to vote for this man. I’ve heard this from people I’m stunned to hear it from,” Santorum said.

Santorum went on to note that he has generally been with Trump on economic issues, on Iran, and on much of the rest of his policies and agenda. But with regard to the decision to leave the Kurds, who have been U.S. allies in the Middle East for the better part of two decades, Santorum thinks Trump has “stepped in it.”

“This is a poor decision… it’s even having startling-to-him consequences,” Santorum said.

"I just think [Trump] has really stepped in it," say former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum on Syria. "…This is really bad for the Pres. come November of 2020. I've been hearing from so many Republicans who love…Trump who are…thinking about whether they're going to vote for this man." pic.twitter.com/KeqSz6EwpF — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 18, 2019

This is not the first time Santorum has been sharply critical of Trump. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Santorum said that Trump should “email his therapist” rather than tweeting. At the time, Trump had written 29 tweets in the course of a few hours, with topics ranging from his belief that the FCC should investigate Saturday Night Live; General Motors moving jobs overseas; and Fox News suspending Jeanine Pirro over remarks she made about Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.

Santorum noted that he thought Trump’s tweetstorm was his way of “letting it all out,” but suggested that instead of sharing his thoughts with the general public on Twitter, he should write them down in a private email to his therapist.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria is being met with harsh criticism from other conservatives, whether in public office or not. For example, South Carolina Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters for a long time, has announced that he intends to sponsor a Senate resolution opposing the decision. Similarly, evangelist Pat Robertson, also one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, said that the president risks losing “the mandate of Heaven” over the Syria withdrawal.