Kelly Clarkson & Cyndi Lauper Harmonize On Tear-Jerking Arrangement Of ‘True Colors’

Kelly Clarkson will perform a stripped-down arrangement of the 1980s pop hit “True Colors” with the song’s author and performer, Cyndi Lauper, on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The legendary singer and songwriter will make her debut on Kelly’s talk show today, along with The Conners star Sara Gilbert, and the two will harmonize on the iconic tune using just their voices and the musical instrument the dulcimer for accompaniment.

The passionate version of the song showed just how melodic it truly is when pared down without the instruments featured on the tune’s original version. Seated across from one another, Kelly is a vision in a dress imprinted with fall foliage, her blonde hair parted down the middle, red lips and large hoop earrings. Cyndi sports a leather jacket and print shirt, with black pants and the women, are mesmerizing as they sing the classic pop tune.

“That was like a dream come true for me, thank you,” Kelly said to Cyndi after their duet.

Kelly is known for her covers of current and classic songs as she opens each and every episode with her own version of “Kellyoke.”

Thus far, she has covered songs such as Nick Jonas’ “Jealous,” the Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” and Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Kelly stunned viewers in a short dress and delivering a haunting rendition of the Miley Cyrus tune “Wrecking Ball” on an episode of her daily talk series.

E! News reported in 2016 that Kelly posted four fan-requested covers on her website: Coldplay’s “Fix You,” Radiohead’s “Creep,” Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind,” and India.Arie’s “Ready for Love.” She also shared a performance of her own song, “Tightrope,” from 2015’s Piece By Piece.

During her tenure on the first season of American Idol, which she would eventually win, Kelly covered songs weekly by a plethora of artists such as Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” Betty Hutton’s “Stuff Like That There,” Celine Dion’s “I Surrender,” and Badfinger’s “Without You.”

In a sweet twist to the covers she performs on her daily talk show, Clarkson also gave a nod to fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood. She performed a cover of Carrie’s iconic tune “Before He Cheats” on a recent episode of the series, and in response and to show her support, Carrie retweeted a tease for the performance with her own comments about the cover.

???? Maybe next time he'll think…???? before he misses the #KellyClarksonShow! ???? Find out where to watch: https://t.co/SQLlgF29Yj pic.twitter.com/MwLWbx93yA — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 2, 2019

Kelly continues to juggle her work on her daily talk series along with her position as a coach on the latest season of The Voice, where she sits alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the NBC reality singing competition series. Of the four seasons, she has appeared thus far as a coach, Kelly has won two.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication.