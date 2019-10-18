Sugababes Make A Comeback & Social Media Are Excited

The original Sugababes, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhan Donaghy, have made another comeback and it seems to be what a lot of pop music fans on social media are talking about.

Their latest single, “Flowers,” is a cover of Sweet Female Attitudes classic hit and is a part of DJ Spoony’s Garage Classical album which consists of artists covering classic garage songs.

The album was released today and one cover that is getting a lot of talk is the Sugababes track.

“Like do you all understand THE SUGABABES are back!!! Like T H E SUGABABES. OMG I NEED TO SIT DOWN,” one user tweeted passionately.

“The original Sugababes line up. Mutya, Keisha, and Siobhan. Best line up,” another shared.

“The 15-year-old me is screaming. The OGs are back #flowers #2000s #sugababes,” a third mentioned.

“The original Sugababes is back and 10-year-old-me is screaming with happiness,” a fourth fan shared on Twitter.

Since the release of the new track, the group shared on their Instagram account that they are preparing for 2020 implying there will be much more from them next year.

“We are so happy to finally be able to give a little something to our amazing supporters whilst we prepare for 2020,” they wrote.

Other tracks on DJ Spoony’s album include collaborations with Emeli Sande, Gabrielle, and “Not Fair” hitmaker Lily Allen, who covered Shanks & Bigfoot’s “Sweet Like Chocolate,” which The Inquisitr reported.

To promote the project, DJ Spoony will perform a show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London on October 24.

Tonight, the Sugababes will perform on The Graham Norton Show.

Despite multiple line up changes, the group managed to maintain their success during their original run. According to The Official Charts, they racked up six No. 1 singles — “Round Round,” “Freak Like Me,” “Hole In The Head,” “Walk This Way” with Girls Aloud, “Push The Button,” and “About You Now” — a total of 18 top 10 hits.

To date, the Sugababes have released seven studio albums — One Touch, Angels With Dirty Faces, Three, Taller In More Ways, Change, Catfights and Spotlights, and Sweet 7. Their last release was in 2010.

On Spotify, their music is still listened to by millions of fans around the world. Currently, they have more than 2.2 million monthly listeners. Their most popular song on the app at the moment is “About You Now.” Other tracks within the top five include “Push The Button,” “Round Round,” and “Overload.”

