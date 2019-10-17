AEW News: CM Punk Shares Thoughts On All Elite Wrestling

CM Punk left WWE and the wrestling business six years ago, but he’s still asked questions about it in all of his interviews. While he’s currently focusing his attention on acting at the moment, he has been more open about his experience as a professional wrestler in recent times.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., the former WWE Champion appeared on WGN News to promote his new horror movie Girl on the Third Floor, but he was asked some wrestling-related questions, one of which pertained to All Elite Wrestling.

Punk revealed that he was happy with AEW’s success and he believes it will be good for the wrestling business as a whole.

“I wish these guys nothing but success. You know, if they’re successful, it will force WWE to be more creative and it’s always better when there’s not just one place to work. You know, it’s better for the wrestlers, it’s better for the fans. I think competition drives industry, so if there’s only one place in town to work, I think the creatives will be lazy. So, hopefully both companies will push each other and make the product better for the fans.”

Punk has been linked with a move to AEW since its inception. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the company made him an offer a few months ago, but Punk wasn’t happy with the informal way they handled business.

Despite rejecting the chance to join the company, however, Cody Rhodes has stated that the door will always be open to him.

During the interview, Punk also revealed that he doesn’t watch any wrestling these days. However, if recent reports are to be believed, he might be set to return to the industry very soon.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, FOX has reportedly offered the “Straight Edge Superstar” the chance to join WWE Backstage in an analyst role. Punk has since confirmed that he tried out for the position, so he’s clearly not against being involved in wrestling in some capacity.

#girlonthethirdfloor is now available to PRE ORDER on Apple TV!!!! https://t.co/xqCTrD7RD7 — CM Pumpkinhead (@CMPunk) October 8, 2019

Should Punk join WWE Backstage, he will be working for FOX as opposed to WWE. Since his well publicized fallout with the company and subsequent lawsuit, he hasn’t made amends with Vince McMahon and co. He probably won’t be returning to a WWE ring anytime soon.

If he does join the FOX show, however, he’ll be able to speak honestly about the WWE product without having to worry about appeasing company executives.