NFL News: Former Saints Wide Receiver In The ‘Non-Call’ Drafted By Vince McMahon’s XFL

The speedster is getting another chance at pro football with the Renegades.

The New Orleans Saints are currently on a four-game winning streak without their future Hall of Fame quarterback even on the field. While they are winning with Teddy Bridgewater under center, some of their former players have been hoping to find new homes during the recent XFL draft. One of those players did end up being selected by a team and football fans will remember his name for being at the center of infamous “Non-Call” from last season.

Ask any football fan in New Orleans (or anywhere) about the biggest travesty from last year’s NFL season and they will refer to the “Non-Call.”

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line in the NFC Championship Game, Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis was drilled in an obvious defensive pass interference penalty. The penalty would have given the Saints a first down which would have possibly led to a game-winning field goal.

Tragically, the flag was never thrown and it led to a lot of controversy and even some rule changes.

Now, the wide receiver who was at the center of the dramatic game against the Los Angeles Rams is moving to a new league. Lewis was drafted this week by the Dallas Renegades as the XFL prepares for its second-ever first season which will begin in February of 2020.

As reported by Saints Wire, Lewis was one of five former Saints who were drafted in the XFL Draft. Lewis had some of the most NFL experience out of the group, but these players are hoping for another chance at professional football even if it is in a brand new league.

WR Tommylee Lewis – Dallas Renegades

WR Sentavius Jones – Tampa Bay Vipers

WR Jalen Saunders – Houston Roughnecks

RB Montez Carter – Los Angeles Wildcats

RB Darius Victor – New York Guardians

Lewis spent three seasons with the Saints before signing with the Detroit Lions in March of this year. The speedy wide receiver never made it to the regular season, though, and he was released during the Lions’ final round of cuts in August.

While the XFL has drafted these players, they don’t have to fully commit to the new league just yet. Even though they were drafted by different teams, there is still some time until they have to fully sign that they will stay loyal to the league and go under contract.

Buccaneers worked out Trevor Daniel, T.J. Jones, Tommylee Lewis, Marcus Murphy and Eli Rogers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 16, 2019

Tommylee Lewis does have talent, but it is not easy to stay on an NFL squad as a wide receiver. There are still options and opportunities out there for him as has been proven by the Bucs calling him in for a workout, but him being signed still remains to be seen. For now, he does have a job and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL felt he was talented enough to merit using one of their precious draft picks.