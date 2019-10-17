WWE News: Injured ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar To Return In 2020

Ruby Riott hasn’t been seen on WWE recent months having suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery earlier this year. However, fans won’t have too long to wait until the superstar returns to the squared circle.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the Monday Night Raw superstar recently spoke to Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast about her injury and gave an update on when fans can expect to see her in a WWE ring again.

“They [doctors] said I’m on a good track for recovery. Some time, hopefully early in 2020, but they haven’t given me an exact return date. I’m just hoping the sooner, the better, honestly. It’s been such a hard road. Physically, obviously, I lost a lot of muscle in my shoulders and in my arms and everything. I guess I never realized how much I used my arms until I was without one and then both of them!”

Riott’s injury update confirms previous reports that have circulated for months. As The Inquisitr reported back in August, she was expected to miss the remainder of 2019 back then as well.

During the interview, Riott also revealed that she’s struggled to keep herself occupied while on the sidelines. Before she joined WWE, she was used to working a side job in order to support her wrestling career. However, now that she’s a full-time WWE employee, she doesn’t need another job to get by.

While Riott has yet to win a championship in WWE, she has been positioned as a leading star of the future. In the run up to WrestleMania, she had a brief feud with Ronda Rousey, which saw her compete against the UFC Hall of Famer twice for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Her last televised match, however, was in a losing effort against Dana Brooke on an episode of Main Event back in April. Apart from a few subsequent house shows afterward, she hasn’t stepped into a wrestling ring.

At the time of this writing, it remains to be seen what WWE’s plans for Riott will be upon her return. Due to her injury status, she was excluded from the latest draft, so it will be interesting to see if she returns to the red brand or moves to Friday Night SmackDown.

One superstar who will be returning soon, though, is Riott’s former tag team partner Liv Morgan. As documented by Ringside News, she was recently drafted to Monday Night Raw and has been teasing her new gimmick on social media.